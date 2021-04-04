TRACK AND FIELD

UA wins three races at Oregon meet

University of Arkansas junior Roman Turner won the 100 meters in 10.49 seconds and also ran the leadoff leg on the Razorbacks' victorious 400-meter relay team on Saturday at the Hayward Premiere in Eugene, Ore.

It was the first meet held at Oregon's $270 million new Hayward Field.

Turner, Jeremy Farr, Tre'Bien Gilbert and Jalen Brown won the relay in 40.51 seconds while the only other team in the event, Washington State, did not finish.

Arkansas also got a victory from James Milholen, who won the 400-meter hurdles in a career-best time of 46.75.

Freshman John Baker took second in the triple jump (46-6 3/4) on Saturday after winning the long jumper on Friday night. Gilbert took second in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.08 and Arkansas' Carl Elliott was third, also in a time of 14.08.

The Razorbacks took second in the 1,600 relay with Ethan Carney, Rhayko Schwartz, Jadon Bartholomew and Milholen running 3:13.01.

Nick Hilson took second the 400 hurdles in 51.43. Kieran Taylor was fifth in the 800 in 1:49.15. Luke Meade ran a career-best 13:34.70 in taking fifth in the 5,000 on Friday night.

In women's competition, Arkansas' Abby Gray took third in the 5,000 in a career-best 15:48.53. Katie Izzo took ninth in the 10,000 in 33:18.62. Kennedy Thomson was eighth in the 800 in a career-best 2:05.42.

-- Bob Holt

ASU tallies 11 event titles

Arkansas State University's men's and women's teams totaled 11 event titles Saturday at the UAB Spring Invite in Birmingham, Ala.

ASU's distance runners set the pace early, winning both the men's and women's 5,000 meters. Pauline Meyer led a 1-2-3 finish for the Red Wolves in the women's race and Ethan Mychajlonka won the men's race with a personal-best time of 14 minutes, 56.62 seconds.

Arkansas State also posted victories in the men's and women's hammer throw, the men's and women's 400 meters, the women's high jump, the men's 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays, and the men's and women's discus throw.

BASEBALL

UCA swept by Sam Houston State

Sam Houston State (12-13, 9-7 Southland Conference) hit five home runs Saturday -- three by left fielder Jack Rogers -- to beat the University of Central Arkansas 10-4 and sweep the weekend series at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears (9-16, 6-10) scored single runs in the first two innings to take an early lead, but the Bearkats scored five unanswered runs in the third through fifth innings and never trailed again.

First baseman Coby Potvin and third baseman Beau Orlando both went 3 for 5 to lead UCA offensively. Logan Gilbertson (1-1) took the loss on the mound after allowing 6 earned runs on 8 hits with one walk and 6 strikeouts over 5 innings.

UAPB suffers home loss

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-16, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored five unanswered runs Saturday to take a 5-3 lead after seven innings, but Grambling State (8-14, 5-3) scored seven runs in the eighth inning and came away with an 11-8 victory at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Shortstop Dante Leach was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Golden Lions, while second baseman Karsten Vasquez, center fielder Timothy Martin, right fielder Braelin Hence and left fielder Mickeyren Bentley had two hits each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services