The first day of the week cometh Mary Magdalene early, when it was yet dark, unto the sepulchre, and seeth the stone taken away . . . . Then she runneth and cometh to Simon Peter, and to the other disciple, whom Jesus loved, and saith unto them, They have taken away the Lord out of the sepulchre, and we know not where they have laid him. . . .

Then the disciples went away again unto their own home. But Mary stood without at the sepulchre weeping: and as she wept, she stooped down, and looked into the sepulchre. And seeth two angels in white . . . . And they say unto her, Woman, why weepest thou? She saith unto them, Because they have taken away my Lord, and I know not where they have laid him.

And when she had thus said, she turned herself back, and saw Jesus standing, and knew not that it was Jesus. Jesus saith unto her, Woman, why weepest thou? whom seekest thou? She, supposing him to be the gardener, saith unto him, Sir, if thou have borne him hence, tell me where thou hast laid him, and I will take him away.

Jesus saith unto her, Mary. She turned herself, and saith unto him, Rabboni; which is to say, Master.

--From the Gospel according to John, Chapter 20

Why should this be such a solemn day? Or a capitalized Solemn Day? A congressman and diplomat during the American Civil War, Thomas Corwin, once said if you want to succeed in life, you must be solemn--for all the great monuments are built over the solemn.

But Friday was solemn. And let Friday be solemn. And the Good Fridays to come. Today should be a day of exceeding joy. The Dawn has come again, not just for the day, but for the year. For the life. For the eternity.

The Book says He who rose on Easter Sunday two millennia ago was a man, so before that He had to be a boy. And had to have laughed and played games and had fun and dreamt dreams. And then He grew, preached, and was killed. But today He is back, risen.

This morning the church choirs will strike up Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus," not some funeral dirge. Instead of death marches, kids will search for Easter eggs. Instead of requiems for the lost, Christians worldwide will celebrate life. Instead of burial hymns, we'll sing "Hallelujah!" even if we aren't the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. (We'll give it our best.)

People all around the world will get up before daybreak, and make their way to church. And not weepest, but instead open their eyes to the Son. And revive themselves.

Isn't that was resurrection is? Revival. Reawakening. Renewal. Like every spring on the Earth. The jonquils and tomato plants aren't the only ones reach toward the warmth of the sky.

The last year has been like one long, solemn Good Friday and Easter Eve weekend. The Earth did quake and the rocks rent. And another unseen ghost swept across the land, killing hundreds of thousands in this country alone. But now folks are lining up to put the virus out of our misery. As we roll up our sleeves, we might want to stretch, the way we do after a long rest. And wake up. Like the rest of the northern hemisphere.

Spring is here! Easter is here. Gardening is here. Baseball is here. A vaccine is here. Actually, several vaccines. (Cue "Hallelujah Chorus" now.)

Today feels like a celebration. A homecoming. And why not make the most of it? This is the day, this is the day, that the Lord hath made.

Many extended families will have enough vaccinated people to gather around the table again and have mom's ham. And Uncle Pete's beans. And an old recipe of deviled eggs that's survived over the decades. With little additions given it every year. Just as the stories we will retell today are always embellished at the family gatherings.

The baby will have his first chocolate rabbit. The toddler will find her first Easter egg. The young lady will show off her new Easter dress. Celebrate good times, come on!

No, today does not feel like a funeral dirge. It feels more like one of those old-time feast days. A holy day. Why, call it a holiday. A springtime Thanksgiving. We'll call this one Easter.

Today feels like a redemption. And a day recognizing new life. Ours and His.