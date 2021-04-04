Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who led a review of Capitol security after the Jan. 6 riot. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’“Face the Nation” — Cecilia Rouse, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.; Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of Rio Grande Valley. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Blunt, Osterholm; Brian Deese, director of the White House’s National Economic Council. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.