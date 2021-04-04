Two people killed in highway crashes

Two people died and four were injured in highway vehicle crashes Friday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Donald Davenport, 55, of Joiner died after a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup traveling south crossed the centerline on U.S. 61 north of Wilson in Mississippi County and struck the 2004 GMC that Davenport was driving about 1:20 p.m., according to the state police report.

Ruby Green, 77, was riding with Davenport and was injured, the report said. The driver of the pickup, Joshua Northcutt, 21, was also injured. They were both taken to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Davenport's body was taken to the Mississippi County morgue.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report read.

A 65-year-old Malvern resident was killed when his 2001 Buick crossed the centerline on U.S. 67 and crashed head-on into a 2003 Chevrolet traveling south at 6:24 p.m. in Hot Spring County, according to the state police report.

Pamela Gloyne was pronounced dead at the scene, according the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Earl Black, 65, and a passenger Sharon Blake, 61, both of Arkadelphia, were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Gloyne's body was taken to the Hot Spring County coroner's office.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.