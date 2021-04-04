Sections
UAPB alumna to oversee ag school communications

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:40 a.m.
Alicia Dorn

Alicia Dorn has been appointed as Extension specialist, project/program manager-communications at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

She will work closely with the school's dean/director. She will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the department, including supervising staff, allocating resources and planning and managing projects that promote the school, according to a news release.

Dorn will plan and produce digital content such as videos and podcasts for the internet and social media. She will also shoot professional digital photographs.

Before coming to UAPB, Dorn served as communications director and part-time deputy for the Jefferson County sheriff's office in Pine Bluff. While there, she managed the department's social media and website; managed all media relations, press news releases and news interviews; coordinated events; and enforced the law, according to the release.

She has a bachelor's degree in mass communication, broadcast journalism from UAPB and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is a member of Alpha Chi Honor Society and the Jefferson County Chairman's Club.

"We are extremely pleased to have Ms. Dorn as SAFHS' new communications manager," Doze Y. Butler, dean/director for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, said. "She brings a wealth of talent and transferable skills from the sheriff's office to the school. Additionally, she is a UAPB alum and has a personal background in agriculture. She is positioned to be an excellent addition to the SAFHS family."

