UAPB's fall football slate set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced its 2021 fall football schedule, which is highlighted by seven games in the state of Arkansas.

The fall schedule is also notable for the expansion of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to 12 member institutions, as Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman officially join the league on July 1, leading to the realignment of the Western and Eastern Divisions. Both FAMU and B-CU will be in the East, with Alcorn State moving to the West.

UAPB will open the schedule on Sept. 4 by hosting Lane College (Tennessee) in one of five games to be played at Simmons Bank Field. After an open date, the Golden Lions will play at Central Arkansas in Conway on Sept. 18.

Sept. 25 will see UAPB open conference play, hosting Alcorn State.

The Golden Lions will then open October with road games at Prairie View A&M (Oct. 2) and at Alabama State (Oct. 9).

The fall 2021 homecoming game will be held Oct. 16 as UAPB will host Southern at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB will then face the University of Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time on Oct. 23, with the game to be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The Golden Lions will travel to Texas Southern on Oct. 30 to close out the month.

UAPB will play back-to-back home games to open November, hosting Grambling State on Nov. 6 and Florida A&M on Nov. 13. The Golden Lions will conclude the regular season at Alabama A&M on Nov. 20.

The Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Game times, theme nights and ticket pricing will be announced later.