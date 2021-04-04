Water flows over Springtown's low-water bridge

SPRINGTOWN -- Flint Creek and the low-water bridge on Springtown Road is a favorite spot for those who wish to wade in the cool water of the spring-fed creek, especially in the summer months.

The low-water bridge is also popular with local photographers for scenic photos in every season and as a background for portraits in the warmer months.

The low-water bridge is showing abundant signs of wear and erosion from the constant flow of water over its surface and from the raging of floodwater after heavy rain.

Roughly a decade ago, maybe a few years more, the current bridge replaced a one-lane low-water bridge over the creek which also had suffered from erosion and undercutting.

