Water flows over Springtown's low-water bridge

by Randy Moll | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL The crystal-clear waters of the Flint Creek flow over the low-water bridge on Springtown Road Sunday afternoon, with the grass and trees showing evidence of spring. The bridge is showing many signs of wear and erosion since the old one-lane bridge was rebuilt and widened a decade or so ago.

SPRINGTOWN -- Flint Creek and the low-water bridge on Springtown Road is a favorite spot for those who wish to wade in the cool water of the spring-fed creek, especially in the summer months.

The low-water bridge is also popular with local photographers for scenic photos in every season and as a background for portraits in the warmer months.

The low-water bridge is showing abundant signs of wear and erosion from the constant flow of water over its surface and from the raging of floodwater after heavy rain.

Roughly a decade ago, maybe a few years more, the current bridge replaced a one-lane low-water bridge over the creek which also had suffered from erosion and undercutting.

Randy Moll may be reached by email at rmoll@nwadg.com.

