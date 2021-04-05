4 killed in vehicle crashes over weekend

A man was killed in a Grant County crash on Arkansas 291 on Sunday night, after his vehicle overturned, troopers said.

Jason L. Smith, 46, of Prattsville was driving a 1998 Buick south around 10:45 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

He was driving south when his vehicle left the roadway and he attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, troopers said.

The vehicle overturned several times and the driver was ejected, the report states.

A 26-year-old Van Buren man was killed in a Sebastian County crash early Saturday morning, after his vehicle overturned and landed on top of him, deputies said.

Nathan John Dziubek was driving a 1999 Chevy Camaro west on Dayton Road around 6:48 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting Dziubek, deputies said. The vehicle came to a final rest on top of the driver, the report states.

An El Dorado man died in a head-on crash in Saline County early Saturday morning, troopers said.

Eduardo Arias Santana, 34, was the passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Tuscon, that was heading west on U.S. 70 around 5:14 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report.

The driver crossed the centerline, striking a 2020 GMC Acadia head-on, troopers said.

The driver of the Acadia, a 27-year-old woman from Amity was also injured as a result of the crash, the report states.

The injured were brought to Chi St. Vincent in Hot Springs.

A 61-year-old Springdale man was killed after his motorcycle overturned in a Washington County crash Friday night, police said.

Billy Gene Easley was riding north on South 48th Street around 10:15 p.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary crash report.

The 1999 Harley Davidson crossed over southbound lanes and left the roadway, before entering a ditch line and overturning, police said.

He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where he later died, police said.

The conditions at the time of all four crashes were listed as clear and dry, according to preliminary crash reports.

At least 132 people died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.