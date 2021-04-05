Sections
Airport awarded $2M federal grant

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Regional Airport will receive a $2,021,481 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvement, according to a news release.

The project will entail repaving a runway, which was last resurfaced in 1996, according to a news release.

"We are extremely grateful for this critical infrastructure investment," Michael Griffin, airport director, said. "The funding will be used to resurface Runway 7/25, which is our most used runway. The upgrades to this 8,017-foot runway will directly support our facility, jobs, and community."

The grant will be disbursed through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, according to the release.

