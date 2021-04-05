Benton County marriage licenses

March 18

Bayron Rene Aguilar Romero, 52, and Evangelina Valenzuela, 51, both of Springdale

Jody Wayne Box, 43, Bentonville, and Jenny Rebecca Gann, 43, Centerton

Kyrei Darnell Fisher, 22, Corvallis, Ore., and MaKayle Renee Traxson, 22, Athens, Texas

Michael Reed Henson, 48, and Wendy Dawn Parker, 43, both of Centerton

Jose Ivan Hernandez Monzon, 27, and Angelica Garcia Ibarra, 26, both of Rogers

Matthew Kristian Hundley, 23, and Makayla May Perkins, 23, both of Lincoln, Neb.

Connor Elliot Lloyd, 27, Greenwell Springs, La., and Janet Marie Hollinshead, 30, Lafayette, La.

Richard Benjamin McCullough, 36, and Christina Lynne Camargo, 43, both of Springdale

Eduardo Bladimir Menendez, 33, and Brenda Esteysy Romero, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Dalton Ray Moran, 25, and Myla Jo Dowling, 22, both of Rogers

Jeremy Brynn Norris, 31, and Jennifer Renea Borgmeier, 31, both of Bella Vista

Corey Lee Osborn II, 23, and Rowan Lee Miller, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Dan Ngo Pham, 26, and Amanda Jean Mills, 27, both of Bentonville

Tanner Wade Rankin, 27, and Felicia Marie Carrender, 26, both of Bella Vista

Juan Carlos Recinos, 42, and Sintia Paola Quinonez, 40, both of Rogers

Malexius Anae Richards, 27, and Makinzie Cynthia 'Shantelle Middleton, 27, both of Rogers

Hunter Alford Whorton, 28, and Abbey Lauren Neel, 28, both of Dallas

March 19

Daniel Eugene Blom, 37, and Taryn Lyn Broda, 35, both of Bentonville

Gerald Ray Corter, 75, Springdale, and Cynthia Diane Hingle, 70, Bella Vista

Chad Michael Davis, 39, and Heather Kathleen Wright, 38, both of Rogers

Nelson Escobar Giron, 52, and Merlin Del Carmen Alvarado, 40, both of Rogers

Knicole Lee Hamel, 25, and Samantha Louise Williams, 34, both of Rogers

Jackson Charles Hogue, 28, and Bethany Rae Freeman, 27, both of Fayetteville

David Bryan Kanagy, 57, and Gilberto Rodriguez, 59, both of Rogers

Habram Martinez-Solano, 24, and Madison Jean Boots, 24, both of Rogers

Wesley Charles Meadows, 23, and Katlyn Marie DeRouen, 21, both of Sterling, Kan.

Robert Nathaniel Ragland, 23, and Frida Lucia Olivas Juarez, 24, both of Tyler, Texas

Matthew Jon Slabaugh, 32, Elkhart, Ind., and Michelle Qitekile Chibambo, 26, South Bend, Ind.

Riley Logun Totten, 20, and Elisha Noelani Capps, 20, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Williams, 25, and Brittany Meehl, 29, both of Joplin, Mo.

March 22

Michael Brooks, 41, Humboldt, Tenn., and Samantha Duke, 31, Lowell

Kyle Robert Cataldo, 32, and Abigail Grace Burks, 29, both of Bentonville

Andrew Falon Hopson, 20, and Laney Justine Ross, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Ryne Jordan Lynch, 27, and Kaylin Gene Cripps, 26, both of Gentry

Miguel Angel Quinones, 22, and Greysi Aracely Herrera, 30, both of Decatur

Fernando Javier Ramirez Sapien, 23, and Codie Leeann Threet, 22, both of Rogers

Chris Ramos, 35, and Shawna Glenn, 30, both of Bentonville

Damien Wilson Robinson, 27, and Sachia Danelle Pitts, 27, both of Rogers

March 23

Lowell Lester Bates, 21, Anderson, Mo., and Ashley Brooke Saine, 18, Gravette

Nathaniel Christopher Burke, 31, and Faviola Aguilar, 29, both of Fayetteville

Tanner Ray Green, 18, and Jordan Kelly Winkler, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Daniel Glen Lester, 49, and Sara Frances Bolek, 43, both of Rogers

Kyle David Lockhause, 30, and Julia Catherine Nehring, 29, both of Bentonville

Matthew Terrell Marsh, 30, and Courtney Elizabeth Baxter, 28, both of Rogers

Jamee Scot Montoya, 24, and Baylee McKenna Lumpkin, 23, both of Webb City, Mo.

Russel Douglas Morgan, 69, Cedar City, Utah, and Sharon Louise Riley, 60, Bentonville

Christopher Shawn Rich, 37, and Kacey Juneva Finerty, 41, both of Bentonville

Michael Joseph Stillo, 75, and Margaret Medaska, 69, both of Lowell

Rakeshreddy Thippareddy, 31, and Malavika Koppula, 29, both of Bentonville

March 24

Delano John Brack, 84, and Andrea Lee Conway, 71, both of Bella Vista

Sean Royce Carraway, 31, and Lexington Faith Mathias, 28, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Andrew Ciampoli, 23, and Katelynn Symone Monique Cameron-Dupre, 28, both of Ozark

Christopher Caleb Cline, 36, Gravette, and Kristen Lynn Simpson, 36, Bentonville

DL Golatte, 66, and Sherrie Lynn Adair, 57, both of Lowell

Grisel Nayeli Gutierrez, 36, and Mayra Edith Silviano-Garcia, 31, both of Rogers

Kyle Matthew Hackworth, 38, and Breanna Marie Carnes, 30, both of Anderson, Mo.

Andrew Jacob Hansen, 23, Jefferson City, Mo., and Lauren Elizabeth Badeen, 24, Bentonville

Christopher Lee Sanders, 52, and Nichole Elizabeth Tucker, 42, both of Centerton

Johnathon David Wellesley, 31, and Ashley Victoria Robinson, 26, both of Bentonville

Micah John Wolf, 34, and Ann Shirley Snell, 31, both of Rogers

Carlton Kaisha, 51, and Charline Andrik, 54, both of Rogers

March 25

Roger Dale Hollingshead, 29, and Mayank Srivastava, 31, both of Bentonville

Cody John Lemmons, 31, and Michelle Jean Coryell, 30, both of Lowell

Raul Jose Pena Jr., 55, and Shelley Leslie Chumley, 53, both of Rogers

Alex Eleazar Perez Garrido, 23, Springfield, La., and Noy Brianna Garcia, 19, Rogers

March 26

Cameron Douglas Bailey, 23, and Lanee Madison Tidmore, 20, both of Dry Creek, La.

Eric Antonio Bonilla, 30, and Kailey Sanabria, 25, both of Rogers

Caleb Joshua Farris, 26, Bella Vista, and Rebekah Ava Annelle Keener, 21, Centerton

William Ryan Gibson, 21, and Madisson Faith Stanley, 21, both of Fayetteville

Tommy Dean Gomez, 62, and Jinjer Lee Curtis, 57, both of Rogers

Kyle Zachry Graham, 34, and Allyson Deana Bigbee, 34, both of Rogers

Kelsey James Haas, 28, and Cindy Diana Morgan, 43, both of Siloam Springs

Zackery Drew Hopper, 31, and Ashley Dawn Laughlin, 28, both of Bentonville

Aaron Frank McKinney, 56, and Cecilia Castellanos, 54, both of Rogers

Filadelfo Olvera-Elias, 56, and Rosa Isela Rodriguez, 35, both of Lowell

Jerore Samuel, 41, and Bertina Jai, 38, both of Springdale

Sopheak Srunn, 43, and Kanharath Thay, 41, both of Rogers

Michael Mateo Sutera, 20, and Haley Kay Johnson, 20, both of Gentry

March 29

David Glendale Bradbury, 23, and Hannah Rose Casper, 19, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

Christopher James Creekmore, 39, Centerton, and Allison Leann Wiginton, 39, McKinney, Texas

Taylor Shay Duncan, 30, and Angel Marie Sinor, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Ricardo Gonzales Jr., 31, and Misty Dawn Reynolds, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Steven Curtis Meskus, 52, and Lacie Rae Corley, 32, both of Gentry

Christopher John Pilaczynski, 49, and Dana Alise Howard Angwin, 50, both of Angwin, Calif.

Ryker David Wayne Riepma, 27, and Sarah Marie Nelson, 25, both of Rogers

Andrew James Sabourin, 51, and Jan Renae Martz, 59, both of Sulphur Springs

Angel Fernando Uribe, 30, and Alejandra Valdez-Fuentes Green, 24, both of Green Forest

Lukas Taylor Wigington, 31, and Brittany Michelle Whatley, 31, both of Rogers

Johnie William Wyman, 55, and Angela Lea Caldwell, 38, both of Little Flock

March 30

Glenn Olin Brown, 53, and Pamela Suzanne Ritchie, 51, both of Bella Vista

Tristin Colby Davis, 38, and Amber Dawn Jones, 31, both of Bentonville

Jedidiah Robert Duggar, 22, Springdale, and Katelyn Koryn Nakatsu, 22, Mesa, Ariz.

Nathan Brian Ennis, 23, Garfield, and Mariah Lorraine Gahr, 21, Canehill

Stanley Vincent Evans, 44, and Ricardo Perez-Martinez, 34, both of Cave Springs

David Patrick McVay, 41, and Stephanie Lorraine Baker, 41, both of Rogers

Kevin Bob Morgan, 31, and Quiana Latrece McKay, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Victor Daniel Pantoja, 23, and Stephanie Elizabeth Rodriguez, 22, both of Rogers

March 31

Ryan Patrick Aubin, 36, and Brittany Ann Murphy, 32, both of Bella Vista

Larry Wayne Brown, 41, and Jennifer DeAnne Smith, 42, both of Rogers

Anthony Michael Guss, 46, and Kelli Jean Veltman, 33, both of Gentry

Jacob Paul Hansen, 36, and Hailey Michelle Shaw, 29, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Andrew Holloway, 20, and Ariana Gail Rogers, 22, both of Bentonville

Kenneth Dwayne Laster II, 58, and Julia Rose Gallagher, 56, both of Mounds, Okla.

Felix Carrillo Ordonez, 30, and Danielle Allyn McNac, 28, both of Sapulpa, Okla.

Jamie Raymond Pinchen, 56, and Wendi Annette Hunter, 55, both of Rogers

Luis Manuel Quintana-Martinez, 34, and Sandra Griselda Gomez-Muro, 33, both of Rogers

Sudarshan Shrestha, 28, Bentonville, and Asmita Karanjit, 28, Shorewood, Wis.

Randy Lee Yeager Jr., 45, and Stacey Deann Noah, 33, both of Rogers

Cody Wayne Young, 22, and Tessa Lynn Burns, 20, both of Rogers