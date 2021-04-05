Benton County marriage licenses

March 18
Bayron Rene Aguilar Romero, 52, and Evangelina Valenzuela, 51, both of Springdale
Jody Wayne Box, 43, Bentonville, and Jenny Rebecca Gann, 43, Centerton
Kyrei Darnell Fisher, 22, Corvallis, Ore., and MaKayle Renee Traxson, 22, Athens, Texas
Michael Reed Henson, 48, and Wendy Dawn Parker, 43, both of Centerton
Jose Ivan Hernandez Monzon, 27, and Angelica Garcia Ibarra, 26, both of Rogers
Matthew Kristian Hundley, 23, and Makayla May Perkins, 23, both of Lincoln, Neb.
Connor Elliot Lloyd, 27, Greenwell Springs, La., and Janet Marie Hollinshead, 30, Lafayette, La.
Richard Benjamin McCullough, 36, and Christina Lynne Camargo, 43, both of Springdale
Eduardo Bladimir Menendez, 33, and Brenda Esteysy Romero, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Dalton Ray Moran, 25, and Myla Jo Dowling, 22, both of Rogers
Jeremy Brynn Norris, 31, and Jennifer Renea Borgmeier, 31, both of Bella Vista
Corey Lee Osborn II, 23, and Rowan Lee Miller, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Dan Ngo Pham, 26, and Amanda Jean Mills, 27, both of Bentonville
Tanner Wade Rankin, 27, and Felicia Marie Carrender, 26, both of Bella Vista
Juan Carlos Recinos, 42, and Sintia Paola Quinonez, 40, both of Rogers
Malexius Anae Richards, 27, and Makinzie Cynthia 'Shantelle Middleton, 27, both of Rogers
Hunter Alford Whorton, 28, and Abbey Lauren Neel, 28, both of Dallas
March 19
Daniel Eugene Blom, 37, and Taryn Lyn Broda, 35, both of Bentonville
Gerald Ray Corter, 75, Springdale, and Cynthia Diane Hingle, 70, Bella Vista
Chad Michael Davis, 39, and Heather Kathleen Wright, 38, both of Rogers
Nelson Escobar Giron, 52, and Merlin Del Carmen Alvarado, 40, both of Rogers
Knicole Lee Hamel, 25, and Samantha Louise Williams, 34, both of Rogers
Jackson Charles Hogue, 28, and Bethany Rae Freeman, 27, both of Fayetteville
David Bryan Kanagy, 57, and Gilberto Rodriguez, 59, both of Rogers
Habram Martinez-Solano, 24, and Madison Jean Boots, 24, both of Rogers
Wesley Charles Meadows, 23, and Katlyn Marie DeRouen, 21, both of Sterling, Kan.
Robert Nathaniel Ragland, 23, and Frida Lucia Olivas Juarez, 24, both of Tyler, Texas
Matthew Jon Slabaugh, 32, Elkhart, Ind., and Michelle Qitekile Chibambo, 26, South Bend, Ind.
Riley Logun Totten, 20, and Elisha Noelani Capps, 20, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Williams, 25, and Brittany Meehl, 29, both of Joplin, Mo.
March 22
Michael Brooks, 41, Humboldt, Tenn., and Samantha Duke, 31, Lowell
Kyle Robert Cataldo, 32, and Abigail Grace Burks, 29, both of Bentonville
Andrew Falon Hopson, 20, and Laney Justine Ross, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Ryne Jordan Lynch, 27, and Kaylin Gene Cripps, 26, both of Gentry
Miguel Angel Quinones, 22, and Greysi Aracely Herrera, 30, both of Decatur
Fernando Javier Ramirez Sapien, 23, and Codie Leeann Threet, 22, both of Rogers
Chris Ramos, 35, and Shawna Glenn, 30, both of Bentonville
Damien Wilson Robinson, 27, and Sachia Danelle Pitts, 27, both of Rogers
March 23
Lowell Lester Bates, 21, Anderson, Mo., and Ashley Brooke Saine, 18, Gravette
Nathaniel Christopher Burke, 31, and Faviola Aguilar, 29, both of Fayetteville
Tanner Ray Green, 18, and Jordan Kelly Winkler, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Daniel Glen Lester, 49, and Sara Frances Bolek, 43, both of Rogers
Kyle David Lockhause, 30, and Julia Catherine Nehring, 29, both of Bentonville
Matthew Terrell Marsh, 30, and Courtney Elizabeth Baxter, 28, both of Rogers
Jamee Scot Montoya, 24, and Baylee McKenna Lumpkin, 23, both of Webb City, Mo.
Russel Douglas Morgan, 69, Cedar City, Utah, and Sharon Louise Riley, 60, Bentonville
Christopher Shawn Rich, 37, and Kacey Juneva Finerty, 41, both of Bentonville
Michael Joseph Stillo, 75, and Margaret Medaska, 69, both of Lowell
Rakeshreddy Thippareddy, 31, and Malavika Koppula, 29, both of Bentonville
March 24
Delano John Brack, 84, and Andrea Lee Conway, 71, both of Bella Vista
Sean Royce Carraway, 31, and Lexington Faith Mathias, 28, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Andrew Ciampoli, 23, and Katelynn Symone Monique Cameron-Dupre, 28, both of Ozark
Christopher Caleb Cline, 36, Gravette, and Kristen Lynn Simpson, 36, Bentonville
DL Golatte, 66, and Sherrie Lynn Adair, 57, both of Lowell
Grisel Nayeli Gutierrez, 36, and Mayra Edith Silviano-Garcia, 31, both of Rogers
Kyle Matthew Hackworth, 38, and Breanna Marie Carnes, 30, both of Anderson, Mo.
Andrew Jacob Hansen, 23, Jefferson City, Mo., and Lauren Elizabeth Badeen, 24, Bentonville
Christopher Lee Sanders, 52, and Nichole Elizabeth Tucker, 42, both of Centerton
Johnathon David Wellesley, 31, and Ashley Victoria Robinson, 26, both of Bentonville
Micah John Wolf, 34, and Ann Shirley Snell, 31, both of Rogers
Carlton Kaisha, 51, and Charline Andrik, 54, both of Rogers
March 25
Roger Dale Hollingshead, 29, and Mayank Srivastava, 31, both of Bentonville
Cody John Lemmons, 31, and Michelle Jean Coryell, 30, both of Lowell
Raul Jose Pena Jr., 55, and Shelley Leslie Chumley, 53, both of Rogers
Alex Eleazar Perez Garrido, 23, Springfield, La., and Noy Brianna Garcia, 19, Rogers
March 26
Cameron Douglas Bailey, 23, and Lanee Madison Tidmore, 20, both of Dry Creek, La.
Eric Antonio Bonilla, 30, and Kailey Sanabria, 25, both of Rogers
Caleb Joshua Farris, 26, Bella Vista, and Rebekah Ava Annelle Keener, 21, Centerton
William Ryan Gibson, 21, and Madisson Faith Stanley, 21, both of Fayetteville
Tommy Dean Gomez, 62, and Jinjer Lee Curtis, 57, both of Rogers
Kyle Zachry Graham, 34, and Allyson Deana Bigbee, 34, both of Rogers
Kelsey James Haas, 28, and Cindy Diana Morgan, 43, both of Siloam Springs
Zackery Drew Hopper, 31, and Ashley Dawn Laughlin, 28, both of Bentonville
Aaron Frank McKinney, 56, and Cecilia Castellanos, 54, both of Rogers
Filadelfo Olvera-Elias, 56, and Rosa Isela Rodriguez, 35, both of Lowell
Jerore Samuel, 41, and Bertina Jai, 38, both of Springdale
Sopheak Srunn, 43, and Kanharath Thay, 41, both of Rogers
Michael Mateo Sutera, 20, and Haley Kay Johnson, 20, both of Gentry
March 29
David Glendale Bradbury, 23, and Hannah Rose Casper, 19, both of Pittsburg, Kan.
Christopher James Creekmore, 39, Centerton, and Allison Leann Wiginton, 39, McKinney, Texas
Taylor Shay Duncan, 30, and Angel Marie Sinor, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Ricardo Gonzales Jr., 31, and Misty Dawn Reynolds, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Steven Curtis Meskus, 52, and Lacie Rae Corley, 32, both of Gentry
Christopher John Pilaczynski, 49, and Dana Alise Howard Angwin, 50, both of Angwin, Calif.
Ryker David Wayne Riepma, 27, and Sarah Marie Nelson, 25, both of Rogers
Andrew James Sabourin, 51, and Jan Renae Martz, 59, both of Sulphur Springs
Angel Fernando Uribe, 30, and Alejandra Valdez-Fuentes Green, 24, both of Green Forest
Lukas Taylor Wigington, 31, and Brittany Michelle Whatley, 31, both of Rogers
Johnie William Wyman, 55, and Angela Lea Caldwell, 38, both of Little Flock
March 30
Glenn Olin Brown, 53, and Pamela Suzanne Ritchie, 51, both of Bella Vista
Tristin Colby Davis, 38, and Amber Dawn Jones, 31, both of Bentonville
Jedidiah Robert Duggar, 22, Springdale, and Katelyn Koryn Nakatsu, 22, Mesa, Ariz.
Nathan Brian Ennis, 23, Garfield, and Mariah Lorraine Gahr, 21, Canehill
Stanley Vincent Evans, 44, and Ricardo Perez-Martinez, 34, both of Cave Springs
David Patrick McVay, 41, and Stephanie Lorraine Baker, 41, both of Rogers
Kevin Bob Morgan, 31, and Quiana Latrece McKay, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Victor Daniel Pantoja, 23, and Stephanie Elizabeth Rodriguez, 22, both of Rogers
March 31
Ryan Patrick Aubin, 36, and Brittany Ann Murphy, 32, both of Bella Vista
Larry Wayne Brown, 41, and Jennifer DeAnne Smith, 42, both of Rogers
Anthony Michael Guss, 46, and Kelli Jean Veltman, 33, both of Gentry
Jacob Paul Hansen, 36, and Hailey Michelle Shaw, 29, both of Bella Vista
Christopher Andrew Holloway, 20, and Ariana Gail Rogers, 22, both of Bentonville
Kenneth Dwayne Laster II, 58, and Julia Rose Gallagher, 56, both of Mounds, Okla.
Felix Carrillo Ordonez, 30, and Danielle Allyn McNac, 28, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Jamie Raymond Pinchen, 56, and Wendi Annette Hunter, 55, both of Rogers
Luis Manuel Quintana-Martinez, 34, and Sandra Griselda Gomez-Muro, 33, both of Rogers
Sudarshan Shrestha, 28, Bentonville, and Asmita Karanjit, 28, Shorewood, Wis.
Randy Lee Yeager Jr., 45, and Stacey Deann Noah, 33, both of Rogers
Cody Wayne Young, 22, and Tessa Lynn Burns, 20, both of Rogers