Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 22

Dollar General Store

100 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Fresh produce cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Salad chicken 45 degrees, cut salad greens 48 degrees and between packages of cut lettuce 42 degrees. Unit thermometer reading 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Huerta

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: Queso at the servers' station was not reheated prior to putting in hot holding. Reheat to 165 degrees in two hours or less. Food in the walk-in is at 43 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

316 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Fully cooked chicken breast not reheated to 165 degrees prior to putting in hot holding. Internal temperature 122 degrees in the thickest part.

Noncritical violations: None

March 23

Aoi Sushi

211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine residual in dish machine. Sanitizer container is empty.

Noncritical violations: None

Bentonville Seventh-Day Advent

2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No handwash signage at kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

Chicot Hibachi Express

1401 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee washed and rinsed dishes, but did not sanitize them after. No hand soap available at handwash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Jersey Mike's Subs

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips on site.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

1721 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flour dust on noncontact surfaces.

Taco Bell

1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of dust on HVAC vents.

TJ's Pizza And Chicken

4290 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No designated person in charge at the time of inspection. Employees did not demonstrate knowledge in the areas of the use of approved sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Employees do not have knowledge how to check sanitizer concentrations or using the correct test strips. No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink. Bottle is completely empty. No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the food preparation area. Chlorine based sanitizer for the automatic dish machine is in a food storage container and not labeled with contents, conditions of use or precautions.

Noncritical violations: None

Whiskey Siloam

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Items in the bottom grill drawer are not at 41 degrees or below. The drawer was ajar about 3 inches during the inspection. Items moved to walk-in cooler. Rice pilaf at 44 degrees; Spanish rice at 45 degrees and sauerkraut at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

White Oak Station

1140 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Open food in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

March 24

Corner Donuts

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwash signage present.

Sidewok Grill

728 N. Walnut Court, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee added green onions with bare hands to an order after it was cooked. Cooked rice noodles and cooked egg noodles sitting on the counter at room temperature waiting to be portioned. Noodles at 68 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

405 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Tomatoes 46 degrees and 45 in lowboy reach-in cooler. Tomatoes 44 degrees and 43 degrees in prep line cold holding units. Food should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

White Hawk Center

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler on donut shop side.

Noncritical violations: None

March 25

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar

2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Paper towel dispenser to left of expo window malfunctioning. Ice machine door broken, ice exposed.

Fresh Donuts

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Open drink container in smaller fridge.

Paradise Donuts

1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Open energy drink in food prep area with no lid or straw.

Subway

123 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Tuna salad, pepperoni, pepper jack cheese and cold cut combo items not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

March 26

Back Forty Restaurant

1059 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Preparation table by the grill is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Sliced ham at 44 degrees; diced ham at 45 degrees; tomatoes at 48 degrees and cheese at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Latte Da

808 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: Butter at 45 degrees in lowboy at front counter and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Pieology Pizzeria

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite 90, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No date on the open bags of meatballs or sausage boxed in the walk-in cooler. Pan of artichokes in the refrigerator under the make table dated use by 3/16/21.

Noncritical violations: None

Rogers Regional Sports Park

2150 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 22 -- Evolve Paleo, 117 S. Dixieland Road, Suite A, Lowell; Fresh Pots, 8542 W. McNelly Road, Bentonville; Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville

March 23 -- Colton's Steakhouse, 4700 W. Locust St., Rogers; Honey Baked Ham and Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville; Krispy Kreme Doughnut, 1502 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; McClards Bar-B-Q, 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Osaka Sushi, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers; Subway, 1160 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Waffle House, 960 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville

March 24 -- Bawarchi Biryani, 3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville; Braum's, 2305 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Cadence Academy Preschool, 1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; DARP Foundation, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; DARP Foundation Building 2, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; Kum & Go, 3610 S.W. Regional Airport Road, Bentonville

March 25 -- Eagles Concession at Veterans, 500 Veterans Parkway, Rogers; God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Road, Garfield; Mojito's, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers; Monties Concession at Veterans, 500 Veterans Parkway, Rogers; Slim Chickens, 2002 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Sonic, 200 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Veterans Park Main Baseball Concession, 500 E. Veterans Parkway, Rogers; Veterans Park Soccer Concession, 500 Veterans Parkway, Rogers

March 26 -- Burger King, 1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Eureka Pizza, 202 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Foerster Park Soccer Concession, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers; McDonald's, 805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Northwest Park, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers; Subway, 1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Daily Mix, 1018 N. Second St., Rogers