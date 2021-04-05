Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
March 22
Dollar General Store
100 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry
Critical violations: Fresh produce cooler is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Salad chicken 45 degrees, cut salad greens 48 degrees and between packages of cut lettuce 42 degrees. Unit thermometer reading 42 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
La Huerta
129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry
Critical violations: Queso at the servers' station was not reheated prior to putting in hot holding. Reheat to 165 degrees in two hours or less. Food in the walk-in is at 43 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation.
Noncritical violations: None
Sonic
316 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry
Critical violations: Fully cooked chicken breast not reheated to 165 degrees prior to putting in hot holding. Internal temperature 122 degrees in the thickest part.
Noncritical violations: None
March 23
Aoi Sushi
211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville
Critical violations: No chlorine residual in dish machine. Sanitizer container is empty.
Noncritical violations: None
Bentonville Seventh-Day Advent
2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville
Critical violations: No handwash signage at kitchen handsink.
Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.
Chicot Hibachi Express
1401 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Employee washed and rinsed dishes, but did not sanitize them after. No hand soap available at handwash sink.
Noncritical violations: None
Jersey Mike's Subs
2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No test strips on site.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
1721 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Flour dust on noncontact surfaces.
Taco Bell
1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Buildup of dust on HVAC vents.
TJ's Pizza And Chicken
4290 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: No designated person in charge at the time of inspection. Employees did not demonstrate knowledge in the areas of the use of approved sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Employees do not have knowledge how to check sanitizer concentrations or using the correct test strips. No sanitizer at the three-compartment sink. Bottle is completely empty. No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the food preparation area. Chlorine based sanitizer for the automatic dish machine is in a food storage container and not labeled with contents, conditions of use or precautions.
Noncritical violations: None
Whiskey Siloam
2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite D, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Items in the bottom grill drawer are not at 41 degrees or below. The drawer was ajar about 3 inches during the inspection. Items moved to walk-in cooler. Rice pilaf at 44 degrees; Spanish rice at 45 degrees and sauerkraut at 42 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
White Oak Station
1140 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Critical violations: Open food in walk-in cooler.
Noncritical violations: None
March 24
Corner Donuts
1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No handwash signage present.
Sidewok Grill
728 N. Walnut Court, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Employee added green onions with bare hands to an order after it was cooked. Cooked rice noodles and cooked egg noodles sitting on the counter at room temperature waiting to be portioned. Noodles at 68 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Subway
405 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Critical violations: Tomatoes 46 degrees and 45 in lowboy reach-in cooler. Tomatoes 44 degrees and 43 degrees in prep line cold holding units. Food should be kept at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
White Hawk Center
1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler on donut shop side.
Noncritical violations: None
March 25
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar
2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Paper towel dispenser to left of expo window malfunctioning. Ice machine door broken, ice exposed.
Fresh Donuts
2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Open drink container in smaller fridge.
Paradise Donuts
1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Open energy drink in food prep area with no lid or straw.
Subway
123 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Tuna salad, pepperoni, pepper jack cheese and cold cut combo items not at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
March 26
Back Forty Restaurant
1059 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: Preparation table by the grill is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Sliced ham at 44 degrees; diced ham at 45 degrees; tomatoes at 48 degrees and cheese at 45 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
Latte Da
808 S. 52nd St., Rogers
Critical violations: Butter at 45 degrees in lowboy at front counter and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
Pieology Pizzeria
2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite 90, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: No date on the open bags of meatballs or sausage boxed in the walk-in cooler. Pan of artichokes in the refrigerator under the make table dated use by 3/16/21.
Noncritical violations: None
Rogers Regional Sports Park
2150 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Critical violations: Spray bottle not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
March 22 -- Evolve Paleo, 117 S. Dixieland Road, Suite A, Lowell; Fresh Pots, 8542 W. McNelly Road, Bentonville; Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville
March 23 -- Colton's Steakhouse, 4700 W. Locust St., Rogers; Honey Baked Ham and Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville; Krispy Kreme Doughnut, 1502 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; McClards Bar-B-Q, 5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Osaka Sushi, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 1, Rogers; Subway, 1160 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Waffle House, 960 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville
March 24 -- Bawarchi Biryani, 3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville; Braum's, 2305 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Cadence Academy Preschool, 1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; DARP Foundation, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; DARP Foundation Building 2, 1199 Grant St., Decatur; Kum & Go, 3610 S.W. Regional Airport Road, Bentonville
March 25 -- Eagles Concession at Veterans, 500 Veterans Parkway, Rogers; God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Road, Garfield; Mojito's, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers; Monties Concession at Veterans, 500 Veterans Parkway, Rogers; Slim Chickens, 2002 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Sonic, 200 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Veterans Park Main Baseball Concession, 500 E. Veterans Parkway, Rogers; Veterans Park Soccer Concession, 500 Veterans Parkway, Rogers
March 26 -- Burger King, 1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Eureka Pizza, 202 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs; Foerster Park Soccer Concession, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers; McDonald's, 805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Northwest Park, 113 N. Fourth St., Rogers; Subway, 1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Daily Mix, 1018 N. Second St., Rogers