Better stats posted on Easter weekend

The weekend marked a two-day low in state deaths from the coronavirus this year, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

As on Saturday, the Health Department reported two coronavirus deaths Sunday, raising the state's covid-19 toll since March 2020 to 5,643.

Active cases were reported at 1,732, a decline of 15 from Saturday. Total cases since March 2020 rose by 84, to 331,054.

"The numbers continue to be encouraging. Our efforts to beat this virus are working, and we must continue to get vaccinated," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media.

Hospitalizations in Arkansas rose by three, to 145. Ventilator use by coronavirus patients fell by one, to 24.

Benton, Pulaski and Washington counties had the highest number of new cases, with 12 each.

The state had not reported fewer than five coronavirus deaths in a two-day period since Aug. 17, when the state reported four deaths linked to the virus after one day of reporting no deaths.

Less than a month later, Arkansas health officials began reporting "probable" coronavirus deaths in addition to confirmed deaths, raising the state's toll on many days. Probable cases are those identified through antigen tests, which are faster but less reliable than molecular tests, also known as PCR tests.

Deaths among probable cases are those in which the deceased tested positive through an antigen test, or those in which the deceased had covid-19 symptoms and had a known exposure to someone who tested positive. About one in five coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are considered "probable" by the state Health Department.

Another 8,511 doses of vaccines were given, according to Sunday's health department update. Nearly 1,243,000 doses have been given in the state, representing 86.3 percent of the doses it has received. More than 4,700 Arkansans became fully immunized, bringing the total to 462,515.