Britain to test holding large events

LONDON -- Britain is planning to test a series of measures including "coronavirus status certifications" over the coming weeks to see if they can allow people to safely return to mass gatherings at sports arenas, nightclubs and concerts.

People attending a range of events this month and in May, including a club night and key soccer matches, will need to be tested both before and after. The trials will also gather evidence on how ventilation and different approaches to social distancing could enable large events to go ahead.

Officials are also developing plans to test out covid-19 passports that are expected to show if a person has received a vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus or has some immunity due to having had coronavirus in the previous six months.

The issue of vaccine passports has been a hotly debated topic around the world, including in the United States. The question is how much governments, employers, venues and other places have a right to know about a person's virus status. Many disagree over what the right balance is between a person's right to medical privacy and the collective right of people in groups not to be infected with a dangerous disease by others.

Some critics also say such passports will enable discrimination against poor people and impoverished nations that do not have ready access to vaccines.

Authorities in Britain have said the passes could involve the use of an app or paper certificates for those who don't have access to the digital option.

But U.K. Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston stressed to reporters that "the earliest pilots almost certainly won't involve any elements of certification" but will involve testing before and after the events. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out more details about the coronavirus passports today.

Dozens of British lawmakers, including some from Johnson's own Conservative Party, have opposed the plans.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who has led the task force responsible for drawing up the plans, acknowledged that vaccine passports raised "a host of practical and ethical questions" that needed to be resolved before any wider rollout.

Officials said the trial events include the Football Association Challenge Cup, or FA Cup, semifinal at London's Wembley Stadium later this month with a crowd of 4,000 in a stadium that seats 90,000, and the event's final May 15 with a crowd of 21,000.

Other upcoming trial events include the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, central England; a club night at a warehouse and a comedy club event in Liverpool; and three marathon races involving thousands of runners.

The news about the trials came as U.K. businesses including pubs, restaurants, nonessential shops and hairdressers prepared to welcome back customers as restrictions ease in England. Officials say 47% of the country's population has had a first vaccine dose, and more than 5 million people in the U.K. have received their second shot.

Johnson's government is also expected to set out its approach to easing restrictions on international travel next week. Media reports say that when Britain's ban on foreign holidays is lifted, a risk-based traffic light system with ratings for countries around the world will be introduced and travelers will be required to quarantine accordingly.

More details are to be unveiled when a government task force on global travel reports next Monday. The government has said international vacation travel cannot take place until mid-May at the earliest.

Last week, the U.K. added four more nations to its red list of countries from which travel is banned except for U.K. citizens and those with residency rights. By Friday, the U.K. red list will be up to 39 countries. It aims to prevent more virus variants -- especially the ones first detected in Brazil and South Africa -- from getting into the U.K.

Despite Britain's success on the vaccination front, the U.K. still has the highest reported covid-19 death toll in Europe at around 127,000 deaths.

Infections have come down significantly in Britain.

A close up of the hearts on the 'The National COVID Memorial Wall' on the south bank of the Thames in front of St. Thomas' hospital and opposite the House of Parliament in London, Sunday April 4, 2021. Hearts are being drawn onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus, with organizers hoping to reach their target of 150,000 hearts by the middle of next week. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. The British government is gearing up to ban international arrivals from four more countries — Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines — amid concerns over new virus variants but opted against including France and other European nations facing a resurgence of the virus. The Department for Transport said Friday April 2, 2021 that the number of countries on its “red list” will reach 39 when the latest restrictions take effect in England beginning April 9. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

People enjoy a fine spring day in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Sunday April 4, 2021. During current coronavirus restrictions people are allowed to meet up and exercise in the open air. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

People walk by a blooming tree on a fine spring day in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Sunday April 4, 2021. During current coronavirus restrictions people are allowed to meet up and exercise in the open air. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

People jog past the 'The National COVID Memorial Wall' on the south bank of the Thames in front of St. Thomas' hospital and opposite the House of Parliament in London, Sunday April 4, 2021. Hearts are being drawn onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus, with organizers hoping to reach their target of 150,000 hearts by the middle of next week. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Families enjoy a boating lake in Finsbury Park as lockdown measures start to be relaxed in London, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People enjoy the sunny weather in Sefton Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday April 4, 2021. During current coronavirus restrictions people are allowed to meet up and exercise in the open air. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

A close up of the hearts on the 'The National COVID Memorial Wall' on the south bank of the Thames in front of St. Thomas' hospital and opposite the House of Parliament in London, Sunday April 4, 2021. Hearts are being drawn onto the wall in memory of the many thousands of people who have died in the UK from coronavirus, with organizers hoping to reach their target of 150,000 hearts by the middle of next week. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)