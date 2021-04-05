Bulgarian premier's party leads

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- The center-right GERB party led by Bulgaria's prime minister appeared to be the likely winner Sunday of the country's parliamentary election after several exit polls showed it placing first in a fractured political landscape.

The parliamentary election was widely seen as a referendum on the country's long-time leader, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters were electing 240 lawmakers.

Four exit polls gave the GERB party around 25% of the vote. The polls placed the opposition Socialist Party second with some 17%, slightly ahead of the new party "There is such a nation" led by prominent TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.

Borissov, 61, who has led the populist GERB party since its founding in 2006, has ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the past 11 years.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/45bulgaria/]

"I have always taken into account what the people decide. ... Let the elections be honest," Borissov was quoted as saying after he cast his ballot without reporters present because of pandemic restrictions.

It could take days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the exit polls, Borissov will be handed a mandate to form his fourth cabinet.

It looks, however, that it will be an uphill task for him to find allies to form a stable governing coalition in a fragmented parliament where most groups have already rejected any cooperation with the GERB party.

Political analysts predicted weeks of talks to form a viable coalition and did not exclude the possibility of another election.

Voters respecting social distance wait to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A woman with fogged glasses casts her vote using a machine in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

A health worker sprays disinfectant at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Election official in protective clothes carries a ballot box and election material as the polls open for parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A COVID-19 positive person casts his vote at mobile polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Election officials are running an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

A person casts his vote as election officials run an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)

In this photo released by the GERZB Party, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (GERB Party via AP)

A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)