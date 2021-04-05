The World in Brief

Deadly flooding, landslides hit Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands, the country's disaster relief agency said today. More than 40 people were missing.

Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and at least five injured people, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.

Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere and at least 42 are missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Relief efforts were hampered by power cuts, blocked roads and the remoteness of the area, said the agency's spokesperson, Raditya Jati.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods, killing dozens each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands.

The death toll reached 55 by this morning after the rains caused cold lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages, Jati said.

Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said.

In January, 40 people died in two landslides in West Java province.

