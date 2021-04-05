Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson County sheriff's office: Teen struck, injured by train

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:56 a.m.
Police sirens.

A teenage girl was struck by a train in Hartman Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson County sheriff’s office.

A group of four minors was on the railroad bridge when the train approached, and the girl was unable to get off the bridge before the train, deputies said.

The teen was knocked off the bridge, according to authorities. Her injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, but she was flown to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment, deputies said.

The incident took place on the tracks, approximately a half mile east of the South Main Street crossing, according to authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT