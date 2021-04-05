Due day near for Korea vet book

Arkansas Korean War Veterans have a few more days to get their entries submitted for the Korean War Veterans Yearbook.

The deadline was extended from April 1 to Friday because space is still available and to allow participants to gather and complete their entries, according to a news release from Sue Harper, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, Monticello.

The veterans whose stories appear in the yearbook will receive a copy in the mail around June 25. A selection of veterans' video stories will be featured in a PBS program known as American Portrait. The yearbook project is a partnership of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston, One Korean Foundation (Korean Community of Arkansas), Arkansas Veterans Coalition, Arkansas PBS, the State of Arkansas and the City of Little Rock.

County veteran services officers can assist with the submission. To find a county veteran service officer, go to the website: http://www.veterans.arkansas.gov/ . Enter a county or ZIP code in the "Find your ADVAcate" bar.

"This is an opportunity for our state to honor and remember Arkansans who risked their lives halfway across the world in a conflict that often is referred to as the Forgotten War," said Nate Todd, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. "This yearbook will be a keepsake for families and will contribute to the historical record about Arkansas's role in the Korean conflict."

To be included in the yearbook, a veteran must have served in Korea or its territorial waters between June 25, 1950, and July 27, 1953. Veterans or family members may submit photographs and a biography. Submissions will be accepted on a first-come, first-accepted basis.

Korean War veterans, their advocates or relatives can go to the Korean Veteran Yearbook 2021 page and view a scratch form that will help them gather information needed for the yearbook. The link is https://www.veterans.arkansas.gov/korea-veteran-yearbook-2021. The submission form for the yearbook is at https://forms.gle/DfzvkGyN3TNAFrsC9.

Photographs and biographies also may be submitted by email with the veteran's first, middle, and last name in the subject line to Koreayearbook2021@gmail.com.