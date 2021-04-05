OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday April 5: Multifaceted prosperity will be a hallmark of the year. You'll either like what you're attracting or tweak your output until you do. Love comes on waves of practicality, earning your trust and allowing you to revel in the joys and perks of teamwork. September features joint ventures and the acquisition of skills.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're not working for the praise. You really want to learn from the task at hand. The applause makes the work more pleasant, though. Beware the addictive quality of approval.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because you know how to have fun, you also know how to be fun. This is what you'll bring to others today — a playful sensibility that keeps the day percolating with interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There will be a strong urge to poke around and figure out how things work. Some disassembly will be required. It gets especially interesting when you apply the concept on a psychological level.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Reputation is a shadow. Sometimes its contours seem exactly like you; other times, it presents a grand distortion. Either way, neither your shadow nor your reputation will ever be the real you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While you may have a complicated relationship with authority, you like accountability very much. In fact, where none exists, you'll proactively create it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): To know who a person is, study what the person does. That's the rule to remember today, as you'll be hearing stories and getting marketed-to nonstop with pretty words that only mean as much as their supporting evidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll do the same thing. Technically, it works just fine, but it won't feel like before, because you've changed. These are early signs. No need to make a move yet. A curiosity is growing in you. More information is coming.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Society may prioritize personality traits and qualities of influence over values like nobility of heart, mind and deed, but your depth of soul prevents you from caving to this shallowness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whenever you have an experience that raises the excitement level high, it also raises the bar high for future experiences. To some extent, you've got your hand on the controls of life today. Happiness will be a pace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Many skills are nontransferable. With modesty, you'll learn what's needed for a new arena. People appreciate your confident yet modest opinion of your own importance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As for the posturing people, you read their ambition as a desire to evolve instead of a pose to trick people. To some extent, pretending is part of the learning process. Of course, there's a line. You'll draw it today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Aside from Stretch Armstrong and Jell-O, very few things, once moved, will revert to their original state. That's what makes it so remarkable today when a relationship resumes as though nothing happened.

NEXT TIME PLUTO ALIGNS ...

When fear talks, it says, "You can do it next time." Sometimes there's a next time, sometimes there isn't. Do everything in your power to make the deal, create the impact or find out the answer this time. A lunar alignment with Pluto brings up a strong point: Opportunities come more often to those who seize the moment.

COSMIC QUESTION

A: "What advice do you have for a Pisces who feels tired all of the time? I feel emotionally drained by life even when it's not particularly stressful. I'm exhausted when there's nothing going on, so I can't imagine how I'd be if I actually had to work a full-time job and juggle the things that others handle. I've been to the doctor and had all kinds of tests, and several doctors have suggested that nothing is physically wrong with me. What do you think?"

Q: It's two things. First, Pisces like you are very impressionable and can easily be drained by negative people around you, and worse, people who enable you to be lazy. If there are sick, worried, bored, listless, disinterested or depressed individuals in your vicinity, you need to leave. If people are making it comfortable for you to have no goals, plans or challenge in life, you need to get away from them, too. Get exercise daily — the more rigorous the better. It will not drain you; it will energize you — maybe not at first, but keep with it and you'll soon be amazed at how different you feel. Likewise, a challenging goal will actually give you new vitality. You are stronger and abler than you think.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Multi-hyphenated superstar Pharrell Williams was born when the sun and Venus were in high-energy Aries and the moon was in Taurus, the sign of the voice and earth rhythms. Recently, Williams made a foray into the realm of home decor with the debut of a pillow collection through his brand, Billionaire Boys Club. The theme of these items — ice cream and astronauts — falls right in line with the sweet levity Williams regularly releases on the world.