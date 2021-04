Resurfacing a 6-mile section of Interstate 40 in Faulkner and Conway counties will require overnight lane closings beginning today and lasting about a month, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close a single inside or outside lane, depending on the progress of the work, from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. daily, weather permitting, until the work is complete. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.