Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Landing two golden rainbow trout a thrill

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Courtesy photo Being able to brag about landing two Golden trout within 15 minutes of each other is double the pleasure.

BELLA VISTA -- Most anglers would love to be able to brag about landing a golden rainbow trout during their fishing careers.

Being able to brag about landing two within 15 minutes of each other is, well, double the pleasure.

That's exactly what James Schlankey did fishing from a dock on his property on Lake Brittany.

The fish were visible from his house through the clear water, appearing as looming white shadows as they fed near the shoreline. James said, "When I saw two of them swimming together, I grabbed my rod and began throwing multiple types of lures at them trying to get their interest.

Finally, a small crankbait loaded with garlic scent did the trick, landing not one, but two Golden Rainbows within 15 minutes of each other. "The exciting part of the experience was being able to see them actually strike the lure as I retrieved it past them," James said.

The larger of the two measured 14 inches and the smaller was 12 inches in length.

Both were returned safely to the lake for future anglers' to experience the thrill of landing one of these gorgeous fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas’ connection to Hemingway: Author put Piggott over Paris in 1933
by Bill Bowden
Bill to tax cash transfers dies
by Michael R. Wickline
Index of state stocks logs 24% gain in 1Q
by Stephen Steed
Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states
by Acacia Coronado
Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet
by Joseph Pisani
ADVERTISEMENT