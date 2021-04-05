Lane closings set for I-30 project

Work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings in and around the corridor for five days beginning today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following road work will occur, weather permitting:

• Westbound East Third Street between Ferry and Sherman streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Right lane and sidewalk on East Fourth Street at Cumberland Street, Rock Street and River Market Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for closed sidewalks. Some street parking will be affected. Watch for flagging operations.

• Lanes and sidewalks at East Fourth Street and River Market Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed. Some street parking will be affected. Watch for flagging operations.

• A single lane on westbound Interstate 40 between North Hills Boulevard and the I-30 westbound overpass will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• A single lane on eastbound I-40 between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound will be closed during the same hours daily, also through Friday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.