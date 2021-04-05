Live music is welcomed back

In person but not up close, Live@5 is back.

As musician Dave Sadler picked up his amplified guitar Friday evening, he opened the outdoor show with a line borrowed from the Grateful Dead but changed slightly, "Hello, it's been a long strange year."

Sadler was referencing the covid-19 yearlong shutdown of most Arkansas entertainment venues.

Several in the audience replied, including Sadler fan Bob Hollis, who yelled out, "We're glad to be here," as the musician launched into a Willie Dixon song, "I Can't Hold Out," which was recorded by Elmore James in 1960.

At the height of his career, James frequently played in downtown Pine Bluff, Sadler told the audience.

He followed with Big Bill Broonzy's "Too Many Drivers," with the lines, you "have a mighty fine car but too many drivers at the wheel."

Broonzy was from Pine Bluff.

The two-hour concert has long been a popular staple of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, and the evening's performance was held on the southern patio of its main facility on Main Street.

LIVE MUSIC INTERRUPTED

While waiting to purchase tickets, Melissa Abernathy and Cindy Reynolds said they drove from Rison for the show.

"I'm excited to see live music again," Reynolds said.

It's been more than a year since the Arts and Science Center opened its Live@5 small concert venue to the public.

Over the past 12 months, the center has streamed several concerts online through its website, but for fans like Carol Hastings of Pine Bluff, it wasn't the same.

Now, "It feels like a little normal," Hastings said.

Sadler echoed her sentiment.

"Playing without a live audience is just not the same. Over the past year, I have spent a good deal of time working on recording projects instead of performances. Only just recently have I been able to return to limited live playing," Sadler said.

Abernathy wasn't disappointed: "I'm glad I came."

DEEP PINE BLUFF ROOTS

According to the Arts and Science Center's website, Sadler has played music since he was 11 years old, when he bought a $12 guitar from Doc's Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff. From there, he played with various groups of musicians for fun and in church.

He also played with The Purple Doors.

"I became involved in several groups and personal recording projects and began playing solo jazz, blues and rock for various events," he said.

Sadler is a guitarist and studio musician and songwriter/composer and lives in Pine Bluff, where he records and publishes under the independent label BluezArt Records.

He is also vice president of Nelson Architectural Group, the Pine Bluff firm that designed the arts center's main building.

MORE MUSIC TO COME

Arts center Executive Director Rachel Miller said, "It's time for ASC to return to in-person programs, and live music is so much better in person. While the weather permits, we'll continue to host Live @5 outside."

M.K. Distributors of Pine Bluff is Live@5's longtime sponsor.

Although it was a chilly evening, music fan Hastings said of Live@5, "I'm happy it's back."

There were about 15 guests, although the venue could have accommodated up to 40.

People were required to wear masks to enter and exit the concert area and while walking around. When seated, they were free to remove their masks.

Miller said the center hopes to hold the May 7 Live@5 event in the ART Yard, behind the renovated The ARTSpace on Main Street.

For more information about upcoming concerts, go to www.asc701.org/live-at-5.