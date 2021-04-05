100 years ago

April 5, 1921

• That Clara Smith Hamon moving pictures will not be shown in Arkansas theaters controlled by members of the Arkansas Exhibitors' League was made certain by action of the league at its regular quarterly meeting yesterday at the Hotel Marion. The association condemned the sensational character of the proposed pictures, it is said, and pledged themselves to bar them and others of similar nature.

50 years ago

April 5, 1971

• While most areas of the country seem to be in a recession and national unemployment is on the rise, Pulaski and Saline Counties are experiencing economic growth, according to a survey reported Friday by Metroplan, a council of governments in the two counties. The survey findings were based on employment, retail sales, industrial development, building construction, assessed property valuation and bank deposits. All were up. "I don't know if I can explain it," Jason Rouby, the Metroplan director, said about the survey. "What we're reporting in there are faces that show up and we're putting them together." The survey showed that employment in the two counties during 1970 averaged 138,375 workers, an increase of more than 2,900 over 1969.

25 years ago

April 5, 1996

• Several people opposing a neighborhood association's request to turn part of Hillcrest into a local historic district want to see proposed design regulations before the plan proceeds. So the Little Rock Historic District Commission will make copies of a draft of suggested guidelines available to the public. The commission will also discuss the issue and invite public comments at a regular meeting at 5 p.m. May 2 at City Hall. The recommended guidelines are in a 70-page document developed in 1992, two years after Hillcrest was designated a National Historic Register District.

10 years ago

April 5, 2011

• Parking scofflaws won't be able to exploit a provision in city code for much longer after state legislators passed a law allowing cities to extend statues of limitations for municipal violations such as unpaid parking tickets. Little Rock loses hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in parking-ticket fines because the city's authority to collect expires after a year. Instead of paying their fines, many people simply wait for the tickets to expire. Last year, $297,027 worth of year-old parking fines and late fees rolled off the books -- a total of 6,092 tickets. That's down from an estimated loss of $427,000 in fines in 2007, but city officials don't want to lose out on any amount.