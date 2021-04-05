POLICE BEAT: Police arrest man wielding machete | Little Rock man accused of home burglary

Police arrest man wielding machete

North Little Rock police arrested a man after he threatened them with a machete about 7 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Hilltop Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report.

Cordney Stewart, 33, of Jacksonville was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report said officers responded to a call about someone breaking into cars to find Stewart attempting to get into a Ford truck. When an officer ordered him to turn around and show his hands, Stewart turned around and pulled a machete from its sheath at his waistband, according to the report.

An officer ordered him to drop it, but Stewart attempted to walk toward the police vehicle with machete in hand, according to the report. Officers then ordered him again to drop it, this time at gunpoint. He dropped the machete and yelled "is this real," the report said.

He still refused to get on the ground, according to the report. While Stewart was still at gunpoint, an officer attempted to pepper-spray him, but he fled. The report stated THAT the officers could not effectively use a Taser because Stewart had "too many clothes on." The officers caught up with HIM and arrested him.

Stewart Steward was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.

Little Rock man accused of home burglary

Little Rock police Saturday arrested a man who a report said admitted to stealing from a Georgia Avenue home.

Jacob Anthony Guillery Banks, 32, of Little Rock was arrested about 4:50 a.m. and accused of residential burglary and theft of property.

The resident saw Banks in the house about 4:30 a.m., according the report. Officers found Banks pushing a $1,200 bicycle that was taken from the house.

Banks admitted to police that he went inside the house, saw the resident and stole the bike, according to the report.

Banks was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.