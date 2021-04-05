Saline County I-30 lanes to shut down

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will periodically require overnight lane closings through the end of the month, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

An inside lane or outside lane in either direction between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 will be closed during the overnight hours depending on location to allow crews to work.

When lane closings are needed, they will begin between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. All lanes will be reopened by 6 a.m. the following day, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen to six lanes from four a 5.5-mile section of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.