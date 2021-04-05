State reports 44 new covid cases

There were 44 new covid-19 cases reported Monday - the lowest number since May 11 when 31 virus cases were recorded.

There were 1,607 total active cases on Monday, a drop of 125 from Sunday. There were five more deaths reported.

"Today's report shows another decrease in active cases and low new cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Even though yesterday was Easter, we still saw an increase of over 8,700 vaccine doses administered. We're making progress, and it's important we all do our part by getting vaccinated."

The total number of doses received in the state, including through federal programs, rose Monday by 4,770 to 1,823,880.

About 68.6% of the doses - or 1,251,880 - have been administered, according to Health Department data.

Those individuals who have received only their first shots rose by 4,717 to 357,523. The number of Arkansans fully vaccinated rose by 2092 to 464,607.

The total hospitalizations from covid-19 remained at 145, and those requiring ventilators fell by one to 23.

