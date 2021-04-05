Surprising Orioles complete sweep of Red Sox

BOSTON -- The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles.
For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season.
Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.
Cedric Mullins went 5 for 5 with three doubles and a walk for the Orioles. Maikel Franco added a first-inning, two-run double, helping Baltimore to its first three-game sweep at Fenway since Aug. 25-27, 2017.
"I think the synergy we have is really strong," Mullins said. "Guys have been playing with each other for a few years now."
In last year's pandemic-shortened season, the Orioles finished fourth in the AL East with a 25-35 record, coming off 108 losses in 2019 and a club-record high 115 the previous year.
Boston is coming off a 24-36 record last year, that was its worst winning percentage since 1965.
"We got beat in every aspect of the game," Boston Manager Alex Cora said. "We're off to a rough start."
The Red Sox lost their first four home games in 1948, rebounded to tie Cleveland at 96-58 after the scheduled 154-game regular season and lost a tiebreaker playoff 8-3 at Fenway.
Making just his third major league appearance, Baltimore left-hander Bruce Zimmerman (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk for his first MLB victory.
"It's a long season, but, if anything, it gives a great confidence booster for this team," Zimmerman said. "I think we're going to surprise a lot of people this season."
ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 2 Jason Castro homered in his first start with Houston since as a free agent following the 2016 season, helping complete a four-game sweep. Dusty Baker tied Bill McKechnie for 14th among managers with 1,896 wins. Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros.
BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán (0-1). who allowed three runs over three innings in his first appearance since Sept. 18, 2019, after serving a suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. T.J. Zeuch pitched four scoreless innings, left-hander Ryan Borucki (1-0) got two outs to escape a jam in the sixth and Julian Merryweather got his second save with a perfect ninth.
INDIANS 9, TIGERS 3 Jordan Luplow hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run seventh for Cleveland, which avoided a sweep in Detroit.
RANGERS 7, ROYALS 3 Nate Lowe three-run home run in the third for Texas, which avoided a sweep, and a team-record nine RBIs in the first three games of the season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs. Jordan Lyles (1-0) gave up 2 runs in 5 2/3 innings, struck out 8 and allowed 5 hits. Brady Singer (0-1) gave up 5 earned runs, 5 hits and 3 walks in 3 1/3 innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CUBS 4, PIRATES 4 Zach Davies (1-0) permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in his Chicago debut against Pittsburgh. Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times for Chicago.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 1 Rookie Taylor Widener (1-0) held San Diego to three hits over six scoreless innings to win his first big league start and David Peralta hit a two-run triple as Arizona avoided a four-game sweep.
DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 2 Julio Urias (1-0) gave up 1 run and 3 hits over 7-plus innings in the longest start of the 24-year-old left-hander's major league career. He struck out six and walked one. Austin Gomber (0-1) walked seven, allowing three runs -- one earned -- and one hit in three innings.
PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1 Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Atlanta. Philadelphia's starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin (1-0) surrendered 3 runs, 11 hits and 1 walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits.
REDS 12, CARDINALS 1 Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run home run off Carlos Martinez (0-1) and a triple to finish the series 6 for 11 with 5 RBI. Tyler Naquin also a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season.
INTERLEAGUE
TWINS 8, BREWERS 2 Miguel Sano and Mitch Garver homered to back up Michael Pineda (1-0), who gave up just 1 unearned run and 4 hits in 5 innings. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks as the Twins took two of three. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.