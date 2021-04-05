Surprising Orioles complete sweep of Red Sox

BOSTON -- The early returns certainly look good for the Baltimore Orioles.

For the Boston Red Sox, it looks a lot like last season.

Boston fell to its first 0-3 start at Fenway Park since 1948 and the second ever for the Red Sox as Trey Mancini and Austin Hays hit two-run doubles during a seven-run third inning that carried the Orioles over Boston 11-3 Sunday.

Cedric Mullins went 5 for 5 with three doubles and a walk for the Orioles. Maikel Franco added a first-inning, two-run double, helping Baltimore to its first three-game sweep at Fenway since Aug. 25-27, 2017.

"I think the synergy we have is really strong," Mullins said. "Guys have been playing with each other for a few years now."

In last year's pandemic-shortened season, the Orioles finished fourth in the AL East with a 25-35 record, coming off 108 losses in 2019 and a club-record high 115 the previous year.

Boston is coming off a 24-36 record last year, that was its worst winning percentage since 1965.

"We got beat in every aspect of the game," Boston Manager Alex Cora said. "We're off to a rough start."

The Red Sox lost their first four home games in 1948, rebounded to tie Cleveland at 96-58 after the scheduled 154-game regular season and lost a tiebreaker playoff 8-3 at Fenway.

Making just his third major league appearance, Baltimore left-hander Bruce Zimmerman (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk for his first MLB victory.

"It's a long season, but, if anything, it gives a great confidence booster for this team," Zimmerman said. "I think we're going to surprise a lot of people this season."

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 2 Jason Castro homered in his first start with Houston since as a free agent following the 2016 season, helping complete a four-game sweep. Dusty Baker tied Bill McKechnie for 14th among managers with 1,896 wins. Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 1 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán (0-1). who allowed three runs over three innings in his first appearance since Sept. 18, 2019, after serving a suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. T.J. Zeuch pitched four scoreless innings, left-hander Ryan Borucki (1-0) got two outs to escape a jam in the sixth and Julian Merryweather got his second save with a perfect ninth.

INDIANS 9, TIGERS 3 Jordan Luplow hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run seventh for Cleveland, which avoided a sweep in Detroit.

RANGERS 7, ROYALS 3 Nate Lowe three-run home run in the third for Texas, which avoided a sweep, and a team-record nine RBIs in the first three games of the season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs. Jordan Lyles (1-0) gave up 2 runs in 5 2/3 innings, struck out 8 and allowed 5 hits. Brady Singer (0-1) gave up 5 earned runs, 5 hits and 3 walks in 3 1/3 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, PIRATES 4 Zach Davies (1-0) permitted two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in his Chicago debut against Pittsburgh. Ian Happ homered and Kris Bryant reached three times for Chicago.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 1 Rookie Taylor Widener (1-0) held San Diego to three hits over six scoreless innings to win his first big league start and David Peralta hit a two-run triple as Arizona avoided a four-game sweep.

DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 2 Julio Urias (1-0) gave up 1 run and 3 hits over 7-plus innings in the longest start of the 24-year-old left-hander's major league career. He struck out six and walked one. Austin Gomber (0-1) walked seven, allowing three runs -- one earned -- and one hit in three innings.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1 Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, Zach Eflin gave Philadelphia another strong start and the Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Atlanta. Philadelphia's starting trio of Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Eflin (1-0) surrendered 3 runs, 11 hits and 1 walk in 20 2/3 innings against an Atlanta lineup that led the majors in 2020 with 556 hits.

REDS 12, CARDINALS 1 Nick Castellanos came out swinging with his bat a day after being ejected for inciting a bench-clearing melee, hitting a three-run home run off Carlos Martinez (0-1) and a triple to finish the series 6 for 11 with 5 RBI. Tyler Naquin also a three-run shot for the Reds, who won two in a row to take the opening matchup of NL Central teams that earned wild-card spots last season.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 8, BREWERS 2 Miguel Sano and Mitch Garver homered to back up Michael Pineda (1-0), who gave up just 1 unearned run and 4 hits in 5 innings. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks as the Twins took two of three. Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander, left, and Trey Mancini, right, celebrate after scoring on a double hit by teammate Maikel Franco in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, celebrates as he scores on a home run as Baltimore Orioles' Chance Sisco, left, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)