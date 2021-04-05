Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 22

Antojitos Mexicanos

601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Bucket with chemical sanitizer does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

Braum's Ice Cream

907 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee does not wash her hands before use of a new pair of gloves and after touching dirty gloves. Food employee touched ready-to-eat food (tortilla, cheese) with bare hands. Using time as a public health control in potentially hazardous food ready-to-eat, but past the time the remaining food is not discarded.

Noncritical violations: None

Family Shop

4772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Soda machine nozzles have a buildup of black residue on the nozzle.

Mar Town Country Store

17512 Hale Mountain Road, Morrow

Critical violations: Fish was not covered in the freezer. Shell eggs were stored above container of cooked beans covered in plastic in the walk-in cooler. Beans in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Patrick n' Out

3608 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer lid is broken and pulling up on both sides. Hamburger logs are stored in the refrigerator and are leaking blood unto the refrigerator and floor.

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employees perform different tasks wearing the same gloves and no hand washing occurs between tasks or changes of gloves. Ready-to-eat food (chopped parsley at 56 degrees) and should be at 41 degrees or below. Bulk containers with refried beans have date-mark of 03/12/21. Spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch

19856 Boys Home Road, Washington 431, Morrow

Critical violations: Pantry bugs in a large container of flour.

Noncritical violations: None

March 23

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the front prep area.

Noncritical violations: None

Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria

1094 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Ice machine slot has black residue buildup.

Noncritical violations: None

Rick's Bakery

1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The glass door on the west side of the cake preparation area lacks a small gap below the door. An opened sack of coarse oat bran is stored on the dry storage floor. Food employee decorating cookies is wearing fingernail polish without donning disposable gloves. Handwashing sink in cake preparation area drain pipe is leaking. Small section of painted wall covering is flaking in southside food preparation area and a few small gaps in floor covering/wall in cake-preparation area.

Schlotzsky's Deli

2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wrapped cookies for custom self-service lack required labeling. Box fan lacks cleaning. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Milk was observed at 45 degrees in the refrigerator and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

March 24

Abuelo's Market

274 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Flan, cakes and chicharron do not have date-marks.

Noncritical violations: None

Acambaro

121 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee does not wash her hands between tasks that contaminate the hands and she does not wash her hands before use of a new pair of gloves. Steam table rice at 60 degrees. Rice was taken from walk-in cooler and put in the steam table. Precooked beef steak and chicken at 65 degrees. They are in a container with ice, but only the bottom of the container touches the ice.

Noncritical violations: None

La Esquina Salvadorena

274 E. Robinson Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: Container with raw eggs are stored above ready-to-eat food and open container with agua de tamarindo. Curtido beans prepared more than 24 hours do not have date-mark. Food contact surfaces are not sanitized.

Noncritical violations: None

Red Dragon Buffet

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler has several containers with food ingredients or with prepared food that are uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination. Egg rolls and pre-cooked meat are stored in cardboard box. Raw chicken at 50 degrees and raw beef at 49 degrees and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

March 25

El Rio Food Market

300 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: In raspados area, the handwashing sink is not connected to the plumbing.

K.J. Sushi and Korean BBQ

3223 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw fish stored above vegetables.

Noncritical violations: None

Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop-Mobile

2050 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Peppers and tamales were not covered in the freezers. Grill tomatoes and salsa were not covered in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Morelia Mexican Restaurant

304 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Containers with ready-to-eat food are uncovered in walk-in cooler. Spray bottle with chlorine does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

March 26

Harps Deli-Bakery

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shopping cart in front of handwashing station making inaccessible for handwashing.

Inn at the Mill

3906 Johnson Mill Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Yogurt at 46 degrees in the small front refrigerator. Yogurt at 45 to 46 degrees and milk at 44 degrees in the large refrigerator. All food shall be kept cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: None

K-Fash Restaurant

1220 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Ready-to-eat chicken on skewer did not have time stamp (66 degrees).

Noncritical violations: None

King Burrito

272 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above a container with ready-to-eat food and pico de gallo. Fan is used to dry cilantro and its surfaces is dirty. Two containers with cooked chicken have date-marks of 03/15/2021. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 22 -- Acapulco Restaurant NWA, 1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite A, Springdale; Alpha Chi Omega Kitchen, 722 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Alpha Omega Chapter of Delta Gamma, 625 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Alpha Omicron Pi, 712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Domino's, 2368 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

March 23 -- Delta Delta Delta, 920 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Eureka Pizza, 3973 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6800 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 4, Springdale; Sigma Chi Fraternity, 618 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Stay Play Learn Children's Academy, 81 E. Main St., Farmington; Locals Drive Thru, 2626 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville; Phi Mu Fraternity, 792 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Zeta Tau Alpha, 530 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

March 24 -- Alpha Delta Pi, 519 Oakland Ave., Fayetteville; Chi Omega, 940 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; Eat My Catfish, 32 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; Kappa Kappa Gamma, 800 W. Maple St., Fayetteville; La Caprichosa Mexican Food, 4407 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Panda Express, 1087 N. 48th St., Springdale; Subway, 3919 Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Sun Foodservice, 4618-4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; The Candy Event, 1348 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Walmart Super Center Deli-Bakery, 2004 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

March 25 -- Dollar General Store, 21086 W. Hickory, Flat Washington 97, Springdale; Donald Reynolds Boys & Girls Club, 560 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; El Charro Mexican Restaurant, 701 N. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale; Harps Deli-Bakery, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Harps Food Store, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Hometown Country Store, 20983 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale; T&T Expresso, 17278 U.S. 412 East, Springdale; The Royal Donut Company, 997 Shiloh Plaza, Fayetteville

March 26 -- Harp' Food Store, 3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Hugo's Restaurant, 25 1/2 N. Block St., Fayetteville; International Grocery, 1224 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville; See 'Um Smile Playhouse, 235 E. Main St., Farmington