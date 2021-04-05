Wastewater pond threatens to collapse

PALMETTO, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday that crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater pond in the Tampa Bay area while evacuating the area to avoid a "catastrophic flood."

Manatee County officials say the latest models show that a breach at the old phosphate plant reservoir has the potential to gush out 340 million gallons of water in a matter of minutes, risking a 20-foot-high wall of water.

"What we are looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation," DeSantis said at a news conference after flying over the old Piney Point phosphate mine.

Authorities say 316 homes have been evacuated and some families were placed in local hotels. A local jail in the area is not being evacuated but they are moving people and staff to the second story and putting sandbags on the ground floor.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the water in the pond is primarily saltwater mixed with wastewater and stormwater. It has elevated levels of phosphorous and nitrogen and is acidic, but not expected to be toxic, the agency says.

Manatee County officials have been discharging water since the pond began leaking in March. On Friday, a significant leak was detected that escalated the response and prompted the first evacuations and the declaration of a state of emergency Saturday. A portion of the containment wall in the reservoir shifted, meaning a collapse could occur at any time.

Prisoners shifted at Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON -- A once-secret unit within the Guantanamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba, the U.S. military said Sunday.

The prisoners at Camp 7 were transferred to a facility adjacent to where the other detainees on the base are held as part of what U.S. Southern Command said was an effort to "increase operational efficiency and effectiveness."

The Miami-based Southern Command, which oversees the detention center at the southeastern edge of Cuba, did not say how many prisoners were moved. Officials have previously said about 14 men were held in Camp 7. There are 40 prisoners at Guantanamo.

Southern Command said the Camp 7 prisoners were moved to Camp 5 "safely and without incident," but did not say when the transfer occurred. Camp 5, which was largely empty, is next to Camp 6, where the other detainees are held.

Officials had said that unit, which was never designed to be permanent, had structural issues and needed to be replaced, but the Pentagon dropped plans to seek money for the construction.

Among those held at Camp 7 were the five prisoners charged with war crimes for their alleged roles planning and providing logistical support for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Soldiers suspended amid assault probe

LAWTON, Okla. -- Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said.

Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post "reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members," Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

The woman made a formal complaint March 27, but it is unclear when the alleged assault took place. Kamper also didn't say how many people are alleged to have been involved, only referring to them as members of a cadre. He said they were "suspended from their normal duties, removed from any trainee environment and are all presumed innocent pending a full and thorough investigation."

Kamper said the assault was "immediately reported to law enforcement" and is being investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

During a news conference, Kamper did not directly answer a question about whether the assault was an isolated incident at the post, according to The Lawton Constitution. Fort Sill officials didn't immediately respond to Sunday requests for comment.

Teen killed, 2 hurt in Virginia shooting

A teenage boy was killed and two other people, a teen boy and a teen girl, suffered life-threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday night in Virginia Beach, Va., police said.

Police made two arrests but had not released the identities of the victims.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, Virginia Beach police received a call about a gunshot wound. Authorities found three victims, including a teenager who was pronounced dead. The two other teens were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Devoll Deshamp James Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach was charged with multiple crimes, including murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jarquavivus Markell Webb, 19, also of Virginia Beach, was charged with robbery and other offenses.

The case remains under investigation by the department's homicide unit.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports