1 killed, 1 held in shooting, Pulaski County authorities say

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Pulaski County, authorities said early Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of Price Lane, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office shortly before 2:30 a.m.

According to the post, a female victim was killed, while a suspect in the shooting was in custody. Neither the names nor ages of the two were immediately released.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

