9 deaths caused by crashes on state roads, reports say

Nine people died in highway crashes over the holiday weekend, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 46-year-old Prattsville man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Arkansas 291 in Prattsville, according to a state police report. Jason L. Smith was driving a 1998 Buick south on the highway at approximately 10:45 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, the report said. Smith then overcorrected and the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting him, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

Nathan John Dziubek, 26, of Van Buren died Saturday morning in a one-car crash in Sebastian County, a state police report said.

Dziubek was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Camaro on Dayton Road in Huntington at approximately 6:48 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and the car left the roadway and overturned, ejecting him, the report said.

According to the report, conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. The Sebastian County sheriff's office was the investigating agency.

A 34-year-old El Dorado man died in a two-car crash in Saline County early Saturday morning, a state police report said.

Eduardo Arias Santana was driving a 2007 Hyundai Tucson west on U.S. 70 at approximately 5:14 a.m. when he cross the centerline and crashed head-on into a 2020 GMC Acadia driven by Lyndee Irving, 27, of Amity, the report said. Irving was injured in the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

A two-car crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 30 in Arkadelphia killed a 26-year-old Magnolia woman, a state police report said.

Helen L. Membreno was driving a 2017 Dodge east on the highway at approximately 2:35 p.m. when she ran into the back of a 2012 Ford that had slowed because of traffic, the report said. Myrna B. Gomez, 65, of Magnolia, a passenger in the Ford, was injured in the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

Two people died after a head-on crash on U.S. 67 in Hot Spring County on Friday evening, according to a state police report.

Pamela Gloyne, 68, of Malvern was driving north in a 2001 Buick when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2003 Chevrolet, the report said. Gloyne and the driver of the Chevrolet, 65-year-old Earl Blake of Arkadelphia, died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Sharon Blake, 61, of Arkadelphia, a passenger in the Chevrolet, was injured, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry when the crash occurred, the report said.

Two people died in another head-on crash Friday afternoon, a state police report said.

Donald Davenport, 55, and Ruby Green, 77, both of Joiner, died when the 2001 Dodge that Davenport was driving on U.S. 61 in rural Mississippi County was hit by a 2004 GMC driven by 21-year-old Joshua Northcutt of Joiner, according to the report. The GMC had crossed the centerline, the report said.

According to the report, conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

A 61-year-old Springdale man died in a motorcycle crash Friday night, according to a state police report.

Billy Gene Easley was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson on South 48th Street in Springdale when the motorcycle crossed over into the opposite-side ditch and overturned, the report said.

The crash was investigated by the Springdale Police Department, and conditions were clear and dry at the time, the report said.