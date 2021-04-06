Arts festival announces winners

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts at Stuttgart announced its Decorative Arts Award Winners. The exhibit will be displayed through April 30 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie and all entries can be viewed at www.grandprairiearts.com, according to a news release.

Categories and winners include: Knitting/Crocheting -- First place, Teresa Lazenby; second place, Raeann Braithwaite; third place, Raeann Braithwaite; and honorable mention, Teresa Lazenby. Quilting Large -- First place, Stacie Ferguson; second place, Lorie Bernhardt; third place, Lorie Bernhardt; and honorable mention, Lorie Bernhardt. Quilting Small -- First place, Lorie Bernhardt; and second place, Lorie Bernhardt. Needlepoint/Cross-stitch -- First place, Kay Sparks; second place, Charlotte Stauber; and third place, Charlotte Stauber. Children/Youth Misc. -- First place, Teegan Henry; and second place, Teegan Henry. Best of Show Adult -- Stacie Ferguson. Best of Show Children/Youth -- Teegan Henry.

Small groups and individuals are welcome to visit the center by emailing for an appointment at arts001@centurytel.net. The center and Grand Prairie Arts Council are committed to following guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ag group sets induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

The class was announced in January, though at that time the board of directors chose to forgo its March ceremony to allow time to further evaluate health guidelines, vaccination rates and public health trends surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The new class includes: Longtime ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co.

"We are still very cautious, though optimistic, that by late August the public health situation in Arkansas will be such that we can safely gather to celebrate these outstanding selections for the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame," said board chairman Butch Calhoun of Des Arc, a former secretary of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Details: www.arfb.com.