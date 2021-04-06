Bunny joins Bidens for Easter message

WASHINGTON -- The coronavirus forced the White House to scrap its traditional Easter Egg Roll for a second straight year on Monday, but that didn't stop President Joe Biden from giving a nod to the tradition in an appearance with a special guest.

The president and first lady Jill Biden appeared on the White House balcony along with a mask-wearing Easter Bunny played by Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Westling, a military aide to the president.

In brief remarks, Biden said the virus had forced many Americans to forgo "familiar comforts of the season" but expressed hope that Americans -- and the White House -- would be able to return to some of those traditions next year.

The Easter Bunny, this time a press aide in costume, later made an appearance at the White House daily press briefing to drop off commemorative wooden eggs and chocolates for reporters.

The egg roll, typically held the day after Easter, usually brings some 30,000 children and parents to the White House grounds. This year the Bidens instead sent thousands of commemorative eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals around the country.

Since its start in 1878, the White House egg roll was either moved off the White House grounds or canceled only a few times. The event was suspended during World War I and World War II and President Harry Truman scratched the egg roll from 1948 to 1952 because of food rationing and White House renovations.

Suit over Trump's Twitter blocks tossed

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account.

The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January.

Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6. The company said its decision was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The court also formally threw out an appeals court ruling that found Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

The case concerned the @realdonaldtrump account with more than 88 million followers and Trump's argument that it is his personal property.

A federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump used the account to make daily pronouncements and observations that are overwhelmingly official in nature.

While Justice Clarence Thomas agreed with his colleagues about the outcome of the case, he wrote a separate opinion arguing that the bigger issue raised by the case, and especially Twitter's decision to boot Trump, is the ability of private digital platforms to cut off speech.

2nd uprising breaks out at St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS -- Detainees broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window during the second significant uprising in two months at a downtown St. Louis jail, leaving city leaders again searching for answers.

Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said three or four inmates suffered cuts from broken glass, but none required hospitalization. No staff members were hurt.

Some inmates were heard yelling demands for court dates. Proceedings have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Supporters of the inmates also have complained about lax covid-19 protocols and other conditions inside the jail. The same concerns were at the heart of the Feb. 6 uprising, which involved more than 100 detainees and sent a corrections officer to the hospital.

The aftermath of the uprising was evident Monday. Third-floor windows were destroyed; black charring from the fires lined the areas around the building; the sidewalk below was dotted with splatter marks from unknown debris; an orange jail shirt dangled from a ledge.

Won't resign, says accused lawmaker

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said Monday he will not leave Congress and denied that he "slept with" an underage girl, suggesting that accusations against him stem from political foes angry that he "loathes the swamp."

The Florida Republican, starting his fifth year in Congress, has been battling to preserve his political career since reports last week that he is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes. In a column in the Washington Examiner, Gaetz predicted that "some of my feckless colleagues in Congress" will call for him to step down.

"No, I am absolutely not resigning," he wrote Monday.

An aggressive and high-profile ally of Donald Trump, Gaetz, 38, is under scrutiny over whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws, including if he had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls, paid them or offered gifts in exchange for sex, according to people familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly.

The Justice Department investigation began last year while Trump was still president.

