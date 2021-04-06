Chief: Chauvin violated policy

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis police chief testified Monday that now-fired officer Derek Chauvin violated departmental policy in pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck and keeping him down after he had stopped resisting and was in distress.

Continuing to kneel on Floyd's neck once he was handcuffed behind his back and lying on his stomach was "in no way, shape or form" part of department policy or training, "and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said on day six of Chauvin's murder trial.

Arradondo, the city's first Black chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd's death in May, and in June he called it "murder."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPCEfJo4pL4]

While police have long been accused of closing ranks to protect fellow members of the force charged with wrongdoing -- the "blue wall of silence," as it's known -- some officers in the Minneapolis department have taken the stand to condemn Chauvin's treatment of Floyd.

Arradondo testified not only that Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the force, should have let Floyd up sooner, but also that the pressure on his neck did not appear to be light to moderate, as called for under the department's neck-restraint policy; that Chauvin failed in his duty to render first aid before the ambulance arrived; and that he violated policy requiring officers to deescalate tense situations with no or minimal force if they can.

"That action is not deescalation," the police chief said. "And when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about our principles and the values that we have, that action goes contrary to what we are talking about."

On cross-examination, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson asked Arradondo the last time he arrested a suspect.

"It's been many years," the chief acknowledged.

Arradondo's testimony came after the emergency room doctor who pronounced Floyd dead said he theorized at the time that his heart most likely stopped because of a lack of oxygen.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who was a senior resident on duty that night at Hennepin County Medical Center and tried to resuscitate Floyd, took the stand as prosecutors sought to establish that it was Chauvin's knee on the Black man's neck that killed him.

Langenfeld said Floyd's heart had stopped by the time he arrived at the hospital. The doctor said he was not told of any efforts at the scene by bystanders or police to resuscitate Floyd but that paramedics told him they had tried for about 30 minutes.

Under questioning by prosecutors, Langenfeld said that based on the information he had, it was "more likely than the other possibilities" that Floyd's cardiac arrest -- the stopping of his heart -- was caused by asphyxia, or insufficient oxygen.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death May 25. The white officer is accused of pressing his knee into the 46-year-old man's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market where Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes.

Floyd's treatment by police was captured on widely seen bystander video that sparked protests around the U.S.

The defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Floyd's use of illegal drugs and his underlying health conditions caused his death.

Nelson asked Langenfeld whether some drugs can cause hypoxia, or insufficient oxygen. The doctor acknowledged that fentanyl and methamphetamine, both of which were found in Floyd's body, can do so.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher noted that while some people may become more dangerous under the influence of drugs or alcohol, some may actually be "more vulnerable." Arradondo agreed and acknowledged that this must also be taken into consideration when officers decide to use force.

Before he was pinned to the ground, a frantic Floyd struggled with police who were trying to put him in a squad car, saying he was claustrophobic.

Nelson noted on cross-examination that department policies direct officers to do what is reasonable in a given situation. He asked whether officers need to take the actions of a crowd into account, and Arradondo agreed. Nelson has suggested that onlookers -- many of whom were shouting at Chauvin -- might have affected officers' response.

Minneapolis police Inspector Katie Blackwell, who was commander of the training division at the time of Floyd's death, also took the stand Monday. She looked at a picture of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck and said it is not how officers are trained.

"I don't know what kind of improvised position that is," she said.

