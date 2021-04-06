City Director Richardson collapses at start of Little Rock meeting

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 appeared to lean over and collapse out of his chair shortly after the start of Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting at the Robinson Center.

Richardson fell out of view behind a conference table.

City Manager Bruce Moore asked members of the media who were present to turn off their television cameras, and attendees were asked to leave the room as officials quickly moved toward Richardson.

Emergency personnel in Little Rock Fire Department apparel were seen entering the conference room at one point.

Around 6:22 p.m, first responders were seen pushing Richardson out of the conference room on a stretcher headed toward an exit. Richardson appeared to be conscious and seated upright.