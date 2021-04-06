Marriage Licenses

Sydney Bruce, 29, and David Shackelford, 40, both of Little Rock.

Matthew La Flamme, 25, and Jessica Miller, 28, both of Jacksonville.

Alvis Hillman, 42, and Janetta White, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Juan Gaona, 20, and Maria Sustaita, 18, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Daniel, 29, and Shameka Johnson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Norma Lasiter, 65, of Little Rock and Patrick Mullaney, 67, of North Little Rock.

Audrey Ray, 32, and Bryan Dillahunty, 37, both of Little Rock.

Rodshelle Cole, 28, and La Darrien Mosley, 29, both of Little Rock.

Hannah Cox, 24, and Zachery Nails, 25, both of Maumelle.

Tristyn Collins, 25, and Andrew Trevino, 28, both of Gurdon.

Sheila Calhoun, 51, and Ernest Hampton, 53, both of Maumelle.

Joel Lane, 43, and Amanda Morris, 39, both of Alexander.

Sierra Phillips, 24, and Andre Cunha, 27, both of Little Rock.

Tirry Williams, 25, and Danielle Williams, 25, both of Little Rock.

Neha Desai, 27, of South Euclid, Ohio and Phaethon Kotantoulas, 28, of Strongville, Ohio.

Jonathan Zimmerman, 33, of Jacksonville and Alyssa Degroat, 34, of Kensett.

Sarah Stephens, 32, and Timothy Simmons, 33, both of Sherwood.

Sheldon Cohens, 52, of North Little Rock and Rachael Terry, 49, of Sherwood.

Austin Burns, 26, and Mckenzie Thomas, 25, both of Mayflower.

Lydia Dreher, 36, and Rickie Cox, 36, both of Paron.

Scipio Woods, 76, and Robin Bullock, 55, both of Little Rock.

Tureana Smith-Johnson, 33, and Kahlil Franklin, 20, both of Sherwood.

David Loesch, 33, and Mallory Burns, 32, both of Little Rock.

Parker Hyatt, 23, of Benton and Emily Griner, 27, of Cabot.

Divorces

FILED

21-955. Sandra Cone v. Michael Yount.

21-956. Ambre Wheeler v. Malik Johnson.

21-958. Blanca Hernandez v. Jose Bea.

21-960. Cecilia Williams v. Larry Williams.

21-966. Sarah Fields v. Christopher Fields.

21-967. Shalisa Dawkins v. Stephen Harden.

21-968. Danny Shirley v. Laurel Shirley.

21-971. Gabriel King v. Lincoln Tappin.

21-972. Damon Pride v. Wildaysa Gay.

21-973. Zachery Wilks v. Marshea Fudge.

21-975. Marian Cannon v. Dirregua Gay.

21-976. Juanenna Williams v. Kaveh Shakouri.

21-980. Jesse James v. Sharon James.

GRANTED

16-4397. Michael Stewart v. Erika Jordan.

19-3330. Michelle Miller v. Christopher Miller.

20-796. David Presley v. Kristin Presley.

20-1141. Paul Robertson v. Lindsey Robertson.

20-2842. Ericia Fells v. Karim Ahmad.

20-3767. Paul Simpson v. Deborah Simpson.

21-10. Nicholas Epps v. Indigo Epps.

21-168. Jimmy Porfiris v. Emily Porfiris.

21-515. Marcus Ivery v. Janecia Elliott.

21-588. Christopher Paluch v. Angelica Paluch.