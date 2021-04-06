Drug arrestee has

warrant in '19 case

North Little Rock police arrested a 27-year-old man on drug charges Sunday afternoon at a house on Sycamore Street and then learned that the man had a warrant out in a sexual assault case, according to an arrest report.

Willie Anthony Wright of North Little Rock was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Pulaski County jail inmate log.

Once in custody, the Pulaski County sheriff's office found that he had a felony bench warrant out of circuit court for failing to appear on a fourth-degree sexual assault charge from an incident that occurred Jan. 26, 2019, according to court records and the arrest report.

Wright is scheduled for a plea and arraignment on April 20 and a bond forfeiture hearing May 24. He is being held at the Pulaski County jail.