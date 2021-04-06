For failing to report travel, sex offender sentenced to 3 years

A former Dallas County third-grade schoolteacher who served 15 years in state prison for sexually assaulting one of his students was sentenced Monday in federal court to three years in prison for failure to report international travel under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act after he traveled to Ukraine to meet a girl without permission.

Under the terms of his sentence, Brian Don Floss, 57, of Hampton, will also be under supervised release for 15 years after he is released from prison with three of those years under home confinement with location monitoring.

In announcing the sentence, which was an upward variance from the United States Sentencing Guideline range of 18 to 24 months, U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky cited Floss' conviction in state court in 2003 along with similar behavior listed in a pre-sentence report detailing infractions while Floss was in prison and an April 2014 assessment interview in which Floss admitted to having molested six to eight girls between the ages of 9 and 11.

Floss later denied having said that to the interviewer.

"Mr. Floss," Rudofsky said, "you've done some very, very terrible things. ... I don't want to sugarcoat this. With what you were convicted for in respect to [your 2003 sexual assault conviction], it's pretty much the worst thing you can be convicted for. There are a very few worse things but not many. It's evil."

Floss, who is classified as a Level IV sex offender, was charged in a federal indictment with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation alleging that he obtained a passport on Jan. 15, 2020, and on March 7, 2020, boarded a flight to Ukraine without providing at least a 21-day-advance notice. Required by law to register quarterly with local law enforcement, Floss had done so on Jan. 21, 2020, and was due to do so again on April 18, 2020, but contacted the Calhoun County sheriff's office on April 29 to tell them he was still overseas.

Floss returned to the U.S. on May 30 and was arrested on June 3 on a state warrant. The indictment was handed up Aug. 6, 2020.

Floss denied the contention by federal prosecutors that he had purchased a one-way ticket to Ukraine but said when he arrived at the Ukraine airport to return home, all flights had been canceled due to the pandemic.

"I was going to stay a week but we didn't pay attention to the flight patterns and what was going on with the coronavirus," Floss told Rudofsky. "When we got to the airport all flights had been canceled by the Ukrainian government. In and out. So that's my story in a nutshell."

Floss' attorney, J. Blake Byrd with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, argued for a downward variance from the sentencing guidelines, saying that until he wound up stuck overseas, Floss had complied with all of the conditions of his parole.

"He is required to register for life under state law," Byrd said. "He had been doing so for, I believe, a couple of years and there weren't any issues with the registration. The last time he verified was Jan. 21, 2020, and that document does include the reporting of international travel at least 21 days in advance.

"I'd like to note that it's not, per se, illegal to travel," Byrd continued, "but the notification is, if you don't do it, a violation, and that's why we're here.

Byrd said that he had confirmed that Floss had booked a round trip ticket.

"He had intended to return to the states, arriving in Atlanta on March 17, then connecting and returning to Little Rock on March 18," Byrd said. "And obviously the pandemic hit and those were the reasons he got delayed."

Byrd argued that, considering those circumstances, it would be unreasonable to penalize Floss beyond the guidelines for what amounted to a technical violation of failing to meet his quarterly reporting deadline.

"He is required to follow the rules but having a passport and international travel are not illegal," he said.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Joan Shipley said the past criminal behavior Floss had engaged in made it impossible to characterize his failure to meet the April 19, 2020, reporting deadline as a technical violation, regardless of the reason, and asked for an upward variance of 48 to 60 months in prison.

Shipley said the primary goal of the prosecution was protection of the public, "and a very vulnerable part of the public at that."

Floss taught for two years at Wallace Elementary School in Fordyce until his arrest in March 2002, on a warrant after a probable cause affidavit was filed based on statements to the Arkansas State Police.

Arrest records state the alleged offenses took place between September 2001, and Floss's arrest date.

Prosecutors said Floss engaged in sexual contact on more than one occasion in the classroom during regular school hours with a female pupil when she was 8 and 9 years old.

As part of a plea agreement, Floss -- originally charged with rape and sexual assault -- was allowed to plead guilty to the sexual assault charge, and prosecutors agreed not pursue charges regarding a second alleged victim.

Information for this article was contributed by the Associated Press and Camden News.