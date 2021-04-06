Four-star DE in no rush, to give Hogs a visit

ESPN 4-star junior defensive end prospect Josh White appeared ready to announce his college decision on March 25, but he backed off when he decided he was rushing it.

He now plans to make his five allotted official visits before his decision.

The NCAA might be on the verge of lifting the dead period that's been in place since March 13, 2020. The period has been extended several times with May 31 being the latest.

If things open up in June, White is looking to visit Nebraska and Maryland before making his way to Fayetteville to see the Hogs.

"I know I have to go to Nebraska the first week of June," White said. "I know two schools are Maryland and Nebraska. I'm trying to get those dates set up, and then I'll see about Arkansas. So it will probably be towards the end of June."

He said he'll probably take official visits to Mississippi State and Central Florida as well.

White, 6-5, 258 pounds, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove named Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech his top schools on Feb. 7.

After receiving a scholarship offer from Maryland on March 24, he added the Terrapins to his list six days later.

Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith led Cedar Grove to state championships in 2016 and 2018 before joining the coaching staff at Georgia State, then Arkansas. White transferred to Cedar Grove for his junior season after playing at nearby Columbia High School as a sophomore.

White met Smith as a freshman while attending a Cedar Grove game to watch good friend and Arkansas running back commitment Rashod Dubinion.

When he narrowed his list to six schools, White said his relationship with Smith was a major reason for including the Hogs. The relationship remains strong.

"The communication is good," White said. "We still have a close bond."

His typical conversation with Smith is usually nonfootball related.

"First it's how I'm doing, then it's how school is going and then football comes last," White said. "I know it's not all about football when I talk to him."

His relationship with the Nebraska coaches has him interested in the Cornhuskers.

"Nebraska has been on me for a long time," White said.

Terrapins inside linebackers coach Brawley Evans has his attention.

"He doesn't hide nothing," White said. "He keeps it real."

ESPN also rates White the No. 19 defensive end and the No. 139 overall recruit for the 2022 class. Dubinion is doing his best to get his teammate to join him in Fayetteville.

"Rashod wants me to come," White said. "He's like my brother. I love Arkansas and I love my brother, too. So they're in a good place right now."

Dubinion, fellow running back commitment James Jointer and about four other commitments are urging him to be a Hog. White said the Razorbacks fan base is relentlessly recruiting him on Twitter.

"I can't post anything without a 'Go Hogs,' " he said. "It feels good. I know if I come, I'll have the fan base behind me."

White revealed when he believes he'll announce his decision.

"Probably after I take all of my officials, and then I'll talk to my parents and my family," he said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.