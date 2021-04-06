Getting closer all the time

GOOD NEWS keeps coming on the vaccine front. Pfizer says its vaccine works in teenagers, providing a look into school protection a few months down the road. And now those who are fully vaccinated have a new perk waiting for them.

By fully vaccinated, we mean those who have reached maximum immunity. That’s two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after a Johnson and Johnson shot. That’s when vaccines will be most effective.

For those who hit that milestone, you’re good to go . . . just about anywhere, the CDC says.

“Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday,” the AP reports. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.” How many people across the country have been itching for a vacation over the past year? What’s more, this adds a new incentive for those on the fence about getting the vaccine. Allowing freedom of movement again should be enough to convince a few million uncertain Americans to roll up their sleeves.

But before you start packing, it’s important to remember that mask. Not everyone you come in contact with will be fully vaccinated. So while the vaccine protects you, it might not do as much to protect your neighbor. Then there are those even more infectious variants of covid-19 that a mask will add extra protection against.

The CDC says about one-third of the U.S. has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just remember, wherever you go once you’re fully vaccinated, follow the rules. Social distance, mask up and wash those hands.

Other than that, enjoy. After the last year, those who are fully vaccinated have more than earned a break.