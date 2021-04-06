Happy birthday (Apr. 6): Who is being helped by this and how? That's the question that clarifies your action and provides the through-line from which this year emerges as one of your best yet. The great causes and supporting roles demand your devotion. In a strange way, it's your spiritual generosity that brings everything good to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Many people older than 18 are not adults — not really. Adulthood includes the acceptance of full responsibility for oneself on all levels. You'll feel the weight of that with pride today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll get to know how someone behaves in a variety of situations. It takes trust to maneuver a transactional relationship. It takes much more trust to navigate relationships that go beyond the transactional.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll learn who you are as you wrap yourself around an interesting problem. As Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini said, "The pearl is the oyster's autobiography."

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The world does not regularly cater to any one person's whims, though people do hit streaks of personal good fortune that certainly make it seem that way. Don't let yourself get spoiled by today's bounty.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Relationships will present themselves with the same peculiarities as magnets. There's a side that can't be pushed together and another side that can't be pulled apart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Physical healing happens at a microscopic level and in the timing it requires, which is usually slower than we'd like. Emotional healing is the same. It takes however long it takes and can't be rushed by will.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You naturally and thoughtlessly gravitate toward a state of equanimity. In fact, effort and thinking can only get in the way of achieving this calm mental composure. Trust what you were born knowing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A person doesn't heal by adapting to a sick environment. You'll create a state of wellness by either going where health is the norm and absorbing the energy there or by creating your own solo bubble of wholesome vibes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fear often dissolves when the unknown becomes known. But it can also be the case that learning more increases trepidation about the subject. Either way, get educated and win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A situation is far more complicated than you once thought, though after you absorb this new level of information, you'll soon be back to feeling confident and in control of things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some are honest because it's rewarded, and that doesn't make them honest people. Honest people tell the truth regardless of reward, because the truth is inherently valuable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The best plans have solid structure, contingencies and welcome modification, though only if absolutely necessary. That's because a plan that's too flexible isn't really a plan at all, just an acknowledgement of life's options.

AQUARIUS MOON PSA

Joy and meaning can’t be bought, for many reasons. For starters, they’re invisible; they come from within; they are not easily quantified; and they are always being created in the moment. Joy and meaning are movement the way a wave is movement. You can’t catch a wave, only ride one. This philosophy was brought to you courtesy of the Aquarius moon.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’ve been competing in surfing competitions, and I am starting to do so well that my family is now fighting over me LOL. My dad’s side says I got my talent from his side, who are islanders. My mother says it’s because she had me in the time of Cancer. I kinda think it’s just because I like surfing and do it a lot! Will you weigh in and settle a family bet?”

A: There’s a theory that the oceans were filled by space dust — micrometeorites containing ice from the frozen outer solar system. Recent findings challenge that exotic hypothesis, suggesting that Earth has been hydrogen-rich from the start and wet water was always in her potential. As for you, does it really matter where you got your unique talents? What will affect you on the day to day is what you do with them… how you apply them to make the world different because you were here. Whatever the nature of your abilities, whether innate (thus earned by ancestors and propagated through breeding) and solar-powered by your moon-ruled water sign, or earned by your hard work and practice, the result will likely be this: You’ll get back less than you put in, until the glorious moment you hit the tipping point and an ocean of bounty springs forth. That’s the moment to position yourself well and ride the wave.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Before transforming into Ant-Man, Paul Rudd often played the sensitive dreamboat, and later, the comedic foil in such films as “Anchorman” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.” The actor, screenwriter and producer exemplifies the passionate fire of his sign, with the trademark Aries qualities of spontaneity and youthfulness on tap. Look for Rudd in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”