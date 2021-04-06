• Vladimir Putin, 68, the Russian president who has been in power for more than two decades -- longer than any Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin -- signed a law formalizing constitutional changes endorsed in a vote last year that could allow him to hold on to power until 2036.

• Art Acevedo, 56, the former Houston police chief now sworn in as Miami's 42nd chief, said the department is "going to represent and serve all people from all nations, from all colors, from all sexual orientations and from all walks of life regardless of social-economic standing."

• Brad Carson, 54, an attorney and former Democratic congressman from Oklahoma, has been selected to become the University of Tulsa's 21st president and will officially assume the post on July 1, university officials announced.

• Magnus Gudmundsson, a geophysicist in Iceland, said an ongoing volcanic eruption could be moving north from its original location after steam and lava spurted from a new fissure and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of hikers who had come to see the spectacle.

• David de Rutte, a California Highway Patrol officer, said dozens of people at a popular coastal overlook in Bodega Bay watched as an SUV sped through a parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff and onto the rocks 100 feet below, killing two women inside.

• Mahmoud Abbas, 85, the Palestinian president who is a heavy smoker and has a history of heart problems, has been flown to Jordan on his way to Germany where he will undergo a "routine health check," a Palestinian official said.

• Victoriano Dias-Barrera, 39, faces murder and other charges after Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police and paramedics found a 33-year-old man at a motel who had been stabbed in his upper torso and later died after what investigators described as an argument between the victim and suspect.

• Joshua Proffer, 41, and Heather Watson, 31, both of Marble Hill, Mo., face first-degree murder charges in the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found along a rural road in Bollinger County, deputies said.

• Maureen Gualtieri, spokesperson for Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, said five people were safe, but stranded for the weekend after they tried to ski through a heavy snowstorm to a mountain chalet after being forced to abandon the airplanes they had landed on a mountain glacier.