Jacksonville district teachers, staff to receive raises

Teachers and other employees in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will see their salaries increase for the coming 2021-22 school year.

The district's School Board voted unanimously Monday to increase by $1,000 the salary on each step of the teacher salary schedule, and institute a 2.5% increase for support staff -- with amounts not to exceed $1,000.

The board approved the across-the-board raises -- only the second since the district began independent operation in July 2016 -- at a meeting in which it also voted to require students and employees to continue to wear face coverings as a defense against the covid-19 virus.

Masks will be mandated through the end of the school year, June 3, and into much of the summer, according to the 6-1 vote of the board.

The changes to the salary schedule mean that current district teachers who remain with the district for the coming year will receive the additional $1,550. That's made up of the $1,000 increase to each position on the schedule and $550 for their additional year of experience.

A new teacher with a bachelor's degree and no previous experience will earn $39,500 in the 2021-22 school year in the 3,700-student district. That same position paid $38,500 this year.

A teacher with 28 years of experience and a master's degree plus 30 additional college credit hours will earn an annual salary of $59,000. That position at the top of the salary schedule pays $58,000 this year.

School Board member Jim Moore initially balked at immediately approving the 2.5% raise for support staff, saying that the hourly increases over the past few years were as small as 59 cents.

Superintendent Bryan Duffie said the 2.5% increase is being applied across-the-board and that stipends are paid in positions that require trade licenses.

School Board President Daniel Gray noted that while the $1,000 pay increase for beginning teacher positions amounts to about 2.5%, that percentage declines as the salaries increase for more experienced teachers.

The increase in salary schedule adjustments will cost an estimated $700,000, including benefit costs, Duffie said after the meeting. The money will be paid from general operating, federal and state categorical sources as permitted for each position. Recent federal covid-19 relief funding that will flow to the school district, however, will not be used for the raises, Duffie said.

While the raise for the coming year is just the second one since the district's inception, there have been one-time bonuses paid to employees in that time. A $750 bonus for all staff was approved last month to be paid right after the April 20 payroll, Duffie said.

VOTE ON MASKS

The Jacksonville board had agreed last week to require the continued wearing of masks in anticipation of Gov. Asa Hutchinson announcing March 30 that the masks will no longer be a statewide mandate but are encouraged.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key subsequently directed school boards statewide to actually vote on retaining, eliminating or altering the mask policies and to post the decision on the district's website by April 15.

"As far as I'm concerned as a parent, if we have a mask mandate in place and everybody follows the mandate, we don't have to quarantine," Gray said. "Whether you like masks or don't like masks, if we have a positive test and nobody was wearing masks, a whole bunch of teachers and kids are going to have to quarantine."

He noted that the district had to forgo some football and basketball games because of covid-19 and covid-19 exposures that resulted in people being quarantined.

"I'd like to see our spring sports -- baseball, especially, softball, selfishly -- not having to quarantine. That is enough for me to say let's keep the mask policy in place," Gray said.

Board members Ava Coleman and LaConda Watson both said their workplaces -- the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the governor's office -- are continuing to impose mask wearing and other preventive measures against the virus even as cases are declining due to the increasing availability of vaccines.

"I know that wearing a mask can be a headache," Coleman said, "but we have to think about those who have not yet been vaccinated, and none of the children are vaccinated. It would be the safest thing for us to continue with the masks until the end of the school year and then review it."

Duffie said that he and his staff will comply with requirements to engage the public in the discussion of requirements for operating during the pandemic by sending out a survey.

Board member Ron McDaniel made the motion to continue with the face-covering requirements until Aug. 12.

Board member Dena Toney cast the single no vote on the motion.