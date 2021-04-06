Man arrested in assault of Little Rock employee, police say

A city of Little Rock employee suffered a broken hip after he was reportedly pushed to the ground following a crash Friday, police said.

The man told officers that, around 10:40 a.m., 73-year-old Kasib Bilal sideswiped his vehicle, according to a report by Little Rock police. The men parked their vehicles in front of 7900 Scott Hamilton Road to assess any potential damage, the report states.

Bilal looked at the vehicle and said that, since he did not see any damage he was going to leave the scene, police said. According to authorities, the victim told Bilal a report needed to be made since the incident involved a city vehicle.

Bilal reportedly pushed the other man to the ground, police said.

The man was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where doctors told officers his right hip was broken, police said.

According to the city’s human resources department, the man was a Public Works employee.

Bilal was charged with first-degree battery and transported to the Pulaski County jail. He was no longer listed in the jail’s online inmate roster on Tuesday morning.