Meat donated to The Manna Center

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Cobb-Vantress and Tyson Foods donated 20,150 pounds of meat to The Manna Center on Thursday.

The truck contained beef products with Teriyaki sauce, according to Rex Dockery, Cobb-Vantress chaplain.

"Protein can mean a lot of different things," Dockery said. "Sometimes it's chicken. Most of the time it's chicken, but it's whatever they have on hand that they're able to go ahead and donate."

Cobb, which is a part of Tyson Foods, donated the meat as part of Miles That Matter, a program through Tyson that rewards team members by donating a pound of protein for every mile of exercise, whether it is something like a 5K or if it's walking around the block, Dockery said.

Last year, team members logged more than 10,000 miles so Tyson donated 10,000 pounds of meat and even threw in another 10,000 pounds, making it 20,000 pounds donated. Tyson donates meat once a year, he said.

"Tyson is constantly donating protein to communities and it just depends on the relationship they have (with the communities)," Dockery said.

The 20,150 pounds of meat will be shared with the food bank in Rogers, then it will go to The Manna Center's mobile pantry, which delivers to Colcord, Okla., Decatur and Watts, Okla., according to Marla Sappington, operations manager for The Manna Center.

The protein will also go to people from Western Benton County and Eastern Oklahoma who come to The Manna Center for help, said Sappington.

Along with the meat, farm to table items such as milk and produce which will be a part of the mobile pantry, she said.

"We confirmed on Friday that the final donation amount will be 20,150 pounds of frozen protein and we are excited and proud to be able to support Siloam Springs and the surroundings communities with this donation," said Trevor Gies, Cobb senior marketing manager.