OPINION | EDITORIAL: Music brings a sign that spring is on way

The phrase "winter is coming" has a certain ominousness, whether you watched Game of Thrones or not. But after surviving 12 months of covid winter, we do not believe the movie version of the dreaded winter compares to the real life one, even if we didn't have dragons flying around burning villages.

Now, though, the sequel could be that spring is right there on us. And we don't necessarily mean the date on the calendar or the pollen on our cars. We mean the idea that people are getting out and about, and oh, how exciting that is.

That point is being brought home in any number of ways, but it came clearly to mind on Friday with the Arts and Science Center's Live@5 event.

That is a monthly music production that is usually held inside where there are seats and air conditioning, etc. It was just totally sidelined for awhile, and we all understand that concept perfectly well. And then it came back via live-stream, and again, been there.

But this month's program was back to a real, live person standing there with his guitar and singing, and an audience sitting there watching and listening. We know that's a lot to comprehend, since it's way more moving parts than we've been used to considering, with one version of normal being to sit inside and occasionally look outside.

This month's artist was Dave Sadler, who sang and entertained. At one point, he made mention of how nice it was to be back in front of a live audience, and someone in the audience yelled back in agreement. Of course they did. We're all just itching to be around people and engage in life.

The event still has some evolving to accomplish. This one was outside, where the fresh air could protect people from covid, and audience members had to wear masks as they came and went, ala CDC guidelines, but the event was the crocus pushing its head out into the world for a look-see, the daffodil shaking off the frost, the blue bird checking out the bird house.

Yes, spring is coming. Bring it on.