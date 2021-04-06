NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

White bass fishing is picking up in the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said fishing is best in the Twin Bridges area of the White River. Action is picking up in the War Eagle River. Small white grubs, small Rat-L-Traps or Alabama rigs are good to use.

Crappie can be caught 10 to 15 feet deep around brush piles with minnows or jigs in the Hickory Creek area. Fish for striped bass in the Arkansas 12 bridge area with shad, brood minnows or Alabama rigs. Anglers report catching stripers 20 feet deep in water that's 50 feet deep.

Black bass fishing has improved. Try jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits or soft plastic lures such as plastic worms or Ned rigs.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports white bass are biting fair in the White and War Eagle tributaries on grubs, Alabama rigs and Rooster Tails. Walleye are fair in the tributaries on grubs, nightcrawlers and crank baits.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy recommends fishing for trout in deep holes with Power Bait. Spoons or small crank baits are good lures to use. Add some Pautzke Firegel to a spoon for best results. A good section to try is between Parker Bend and Spider Creek.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs. Tip the jig with a crappie nibble for best results. Crappie can be caught from the public fishing dock or from a boat out on the lake

Anglers report catching small black bass with plastic worms. Use crickets for bluegill. No report on catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting chunks of a nightcrawler, or troll slowly with a crank bait. Bluegill are biting worms around the old White River bridge. Channel catfish are biting a variety of catfish baits. For black bass, use a spinner bait in shallow water.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are biting well on all Bella Vista lakes. Fish with minnows or jigs four to eight feet deep. Try for redear sunfish with worms 10 to 12 feet deep.

Black bass are moving shallow and biting crawdad-colored crank baits, jig and pigs or Ned rigs. Try for channel catfish after a rain where fresh water enters a lake. Nightcrawlers are good bait.

Trout are biting at Lake Brittany on white or yellow Power Bait or Gulp bait. Red and gold spoons may work.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with soft plastic lures. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said crappie fishing is possible now that crappie have been stocked in the lake. Redear are available too. Catch them with worms.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small jerk baits, spinner baits, grubs or tube baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said black bass fishing is fair at Grand Lake with crank baits, jerk baits, Alabama rigs or spinner baits. Crappie are biting fair on jigs and spoons around brush and docks.

At Lake Eucha, fishing is fair for black bass, catfish and crappie. Try for black bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits, jerk baits or spinner baits. Try minnows or jigs for crappie. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver or cut bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs and jerk baits. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows. White bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs or jigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting swim baits fished on the inside of main lake points 10 feet deep or less. Work them along the bottom of points that are a mix of rock and gravel. Pee wee football jigs, crank baits or spinner baits may also work.

In the James River arm, fish with square-bill crank baits or spinner baits in shallow water near wood cover.