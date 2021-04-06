NWA outdoor briefs

Group sets trail treks

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will explore several of the region's trails this month.

A hike is set for Wednesday on a section of the Tunnel Vision trail that is part of the Sugar Creek trail network in Bella Vista. The hike is 6.2 miles out and back. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Scotsdale golf course parking area, 10 Scotsdale Lane in Bella Vista.

The hike April 22 will visit the Marinoni Scenic Area of the Ozark Highlands Trail for a 6-mile out and back hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at Indian Creek canoe launch and trail access on the Mulberry River, 8007 Cass Oark Road. A second hike of 0.7 miles will visit High Bank Twin Falls near the High Bank canoe launch along the Mulberry.

Hikers will explore Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs on April 28 along the Hide Hollow and Bench Rock Loop trails. The hike is five to six miles. Meet at 9 a.m. at Lake Leatherwood Park.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Volunteers needed at Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold a cleanup of the Kings River in Madison County on April 17. Volunteers should bring a boat and sack lunch. Meet at Rockhouse Access at 8 a.m.

For details visit kingsriverwater shed.org or call 870-654-4134

Park lights prescribed burns

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed burns at times during the next several weeks. Burns will take place as weather conditions permit.

To ensure public safety, parts of the park and trails may be closed during these burns. Some fields and woodlands will be burned, said Kevin Eads, park superintendent.

To find out if burns will be conducted on any given day, call the visitor center, 479-451-8122.

Dinners highlight wild foods

Wild Table, a workshop and dinner series hosted by Apple Seeds Teaching Farm in Fayetteville, approaches food ethics, responsibility,and the process of harvesting and curating food from the wild.

At the table, the series will merge the talents and expertise of the hunter, angler, butcher, forager, nutritionist and culinary artist as food is taken from its point of origin to the table. This series explores wild food as part of a healthy diet and as part of a sustainable food system.

The series starts Sunday from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $135 per person and is limited to 30 people.

For details visit www.appleseedsnwa.org/events.

Race grinds over gravel

Registration for the Big Sugar NWA gravel bike race is open through Saturday for the event set for Oct. 23.

Cyclists can choose the 100-mile or 50-mile race over gravel roads in the region. Entry fee is $140 for the 100 mile and $80 for the 50 mile. Register at bigsugargravel.com.

Park offers bikepacking sites

Reservations for bikepacking and backpacking campsites at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area are now available online. Visit www.arkansasstateparks.com and go to the Hobbs State Park page to make a reservation.

Sites are $14 per night plus tax. For more information call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Cyclists race 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will be held Oct. 9, with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com, 501-725-1377, or Brannon Pack, cycling coordinator at Experience Fayetteville, bpack@experiencefayetteville.com, 479-521-5776.

