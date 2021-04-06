BASEBALL

Castellanos suspended, fined

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during the season's opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations. Castellanos appealed the penalty to special assistant John McHale Jr. and will not serve the suspension while the appeal is pending. He was disciplined for his actions in Saturday's game against St. Louis and was cited for "his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident." Castellanos, who homered on opening day and hopped out of the box before tossing his bat, was hit by a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford in the fourth inning Saturday. Castellanos retrieved the ball and offered to toss it back to Woodford before flipping it out of play. A wild pitch sent Castellanos scampering home from third, and he scored with a headfirst slide for a 7-2 lead, bumping into Woodford, who took the throw from catcher Yadier Molina at the plate. As Castellanos began walking away, Molina rushed up and tapped him from behind, and the benches and bullpens emptied in a wild scene. Castellanos was ejected. Molina also was fined Monday, along with St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Jordan Hicks, and Cincinnati infielder Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker. The amount of the fines weren't disclosed.

Nationals, Braves to play DH

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves will make up their game that was postponed Monday because of Washington's coronavirus outbreak as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Major League Baseball announced the change Monday while Washington's players were working out at Nationals Park. Four players on the Nationals have tested positive for covud-19 and seven more have been placed under quarantine after contact tracing determined they potentially were exposed. The 2019 World Series champions have yet to play a game this season. Their opening three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed entirely. Washington will begin play today against Atlanta.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Kansas set to hire AD

Kansas is finalizing a deal to hire Northwestern administrator Travis Goff, a Sunflower State native who graduated from the school, to be its next athletic director, a person familiar with the decision said. Kansas was expected to make the hiring of Goff official as soon as Monday night, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was still completing details of an agreement and working on an announcement. Kansas has been searching for an athletic director since Jeff Long resigned almost a month ago. Long, a former University of Arkansas athletic director, was responsible for hiring Les Miles, with whom the school parted ways amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach's time at LSU. Long initially said he would lead the search for Miles' replacement, but criticism about the due-diligence he did in hiring his longtime friend, coupled with massive public outcry, led to his decision to resign.

BASKETBALL

Kentucky PG enters portal

Kentucky point guard Devin Askew has entered the NCAA transfer portal after starting 20 of 25 games as a Wildcats freshman. A school release states that Askew can transfer without restrictions per NCAA rules. Askew, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.5 points and was second on the team with 2.9 assists per game. He led Kentucky in assists 16 times last season and dished out a career-high seven in a double-overtime victory at Mississippi State. Askew, who was rated as the 2021 recruiting class' consensus top point guard before reclassifying, said he is thankful for the opportunity at Kentucky and coaches who contributed to his development. In entering the transfer portal, the Sacramento, Calif., native added, "it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity." Coach John Calipari said he respected Askew's decision and added that his hope "is that he takes the fight he learned here with him wherever he goes."

Harden re-injures hamstring

James Harden returned to Brooklyn's lineup Monday but made it through just four minutes before his right hamstring trouble resurfaced. Harden left in the first quarter against the New York Knicks and the Nets said he would not return. Harden had missed the last two games with right hamstring tightness. He was originally hurt against Houston last Wednesday, missing the final quarter of a victory against his former team. The Nets remain without Kevin Durant, who could return this week from his own hamstring injury that has sidelined him since mid-February.

Tennessee adds assistant

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes has filled one of the openings on his staff by hiring Rod Clark as a new assistant. Barnes announced the hiring Monday after losing two assistants to head coaching jobs. Assistant Oliver Desmond was introduced Monday as the new coach at East Tennessee State, while Kim English was hired as the head coach at George Mason last month. Clark, 28, has only coached two seasons in college basketball but has worked with players like Tyrese Maxey and Shaq Harrison in the NBA and Drew Timme, now an All-American at Gonzaga.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, scores a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)