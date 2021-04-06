100 years ago

April 6, 1921

• At conferences to be held today between E. W. James of the United States Bureau of Public Roads and executive state officials it is probable that definite plans will begin to materialize for an investigation of the status of certain state road districts with reference to the continuation of federal aid. Mr. James did not see Governor McRae yesterday, but had a short talk with Highway Commissioner Wilson. No particular districts were discussed yesterday, but officials of the Highway Department said that the most ambitious road building programs now in progress are in Pulaski, Arkansas, Crittenden, Craighead, Phillips and Mississippi counties.

50 years ago

April 6, 1971

• The trial began Monday in federal District Court of a multi-million dollar damage suit filed in connection with the construction of a 500-kilovolt Arkansas Power and Light Company transmission line from West Memphis to Mabelvale. Judge G. Thomas Eisele is hearing the case without a jury. The trial is expected to last four weeks. Eight lawyers are participating and 40 to 50 witnesses are expected to testify. AP and L awarded a contract for the 139-mile power line to Paul Hardeman, Inc., of Stanton, Cal., April 7, 1964, but canceled it November 28, 1964, on the ground that Hardeman wasn't making sufficient progress and that much of the work didn't meet specifications.

25 years ago

April 6, 1996

SILOAM SPRINGS -- When a homeowner recently raised concerns about a pit bull that moved into his neighborhood near a popular downtown park, officials moved fast to propose a law that would restrict the keeping of pit bulls in the city limits. The law, though, raises a question that could be difficult for authorities to resolve: What exactly is a pit bull? Although the proposed ordinance aims at all dangerous and vicious dogs in the city, it specifically targets pit bulls. Officials called the measure a pre-emptive strike to prevent bloody attacks.

10 years ago

April 6, 2011

• A Republican budget proposal unveiled Tuesday recasting federal Medicaid payments to states in the form of block grants prompted harsh criticism from Gov. Mike Beebe, who called it "simply unacceptable." State medical officials offered blunter assessments, calling the GOP idea "a pig in a poke" and a "hatchet job." The state's congressional delegation split along partisan lines over the proposal. U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan's budget plan aims to reduce federal spending by about $6.2 billion over the next 10 years, in part, by slashing Medicaid payments by $771 billion over the next 10 years.